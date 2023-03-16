TAMPA — The Eagles have extended their “Hotel California” tour, and the additional dates include an encore performance in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday, March 28, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $129. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, will perform the album “Hotel California” in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits.
The Eagles kicked off the “Hotel California” concerts in 2019 in Las Vegas to rave reviews and critical acclaim. To date, the Eagles have performed more than 75 sold-out shows, including five nights at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, four nights at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada; four nights at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas; and three nights at the Forum in Los Angeles.
“Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two Grammy Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour. The band’s “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977” is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times platinum.
In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six No. 1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.