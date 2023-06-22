GULFPORT — Celebrate the beauty of the human body Friday, July 7, 6 to 9 p.m., at Brenda McMahon Gallery, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., No. 104, Gulfport.
The gallery will present an exhibit featuring the figurative paintings of Cheri Cruden, a master painter of the intricacies of the female form. The exhibit opens during Gulfport’s third annual Body Beautiful First Friday Art Walk, an event celebrating the human body that started three years ago under gallery owner Brenda McMahon’s tutelage in her previous role as Arts Director of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber.
Cruden’s eye-catching paintings of the female form are painted with a sense of urgency and speed, as she often paints several large paintings at once.
“The way the paint flows on the canvas, the new discoveries with each painting and the emotions evoked by different color combinations keep me painting with passion,” said Cruden.
“Our original vision for Body Beautiful was a celebration of the human body in all its forms and manifestations and it’s been such a delight to watch it grow into one of the town’s most anticipated annual events,” McMahon added. “Cheri’s work fits perfectly with its ideas of beauty and liberation of spirit and we look forward to a great night of human expression.”
In addition to Cruden’s exhibit, the Body Beautiful Art Walk features local artists using mirrors as canvases to showcase this year’s theme, “Just the Way You Are,” celebrating what makes each of us beautiful and unique. The mirrors will be auctioned three doors down from the gallery at the Wine House at 6:30 p.m., with proceeds going to charity. There will also be a Kids Tent with an interactive art activity for the entire family.