CLEARWATER — “The Price is Right Live” stage show is on the road and will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area for shows on Thursday and Friday, April 13-14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
“The Price Is Right Live” is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "come on down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, “The Price is Right.” Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase.
Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than a decade and counting, “The Price Is Right Live” has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.
“The Price is Right” remains network television’s No. 1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, “Price” and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.