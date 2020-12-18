The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Monster Hunter’
- Genre: Action and adventure
- Cast: Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman, Tip "T.I." Harris, Diego Boneta, Meagan Good, and Josh Helman
- Director: Paul W.S. Anderson
- Rated: PG-13
Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity.
When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (T.I. Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures.
As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.
“Monster Hunter” is scheduled to be released in the United States Dec. 18 by Sony.
‘Greenland’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and David Denman
- Director: Chris Sparling
- Rated: PG-13
In “Greenland,” a family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth.
John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity family experiences the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them.
As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.
The film is scheduled to be released domestically by STX Entertainment through video on demand Dec. 18, and then play on HBO Max and Amazon Prime.
‘Fatale’
- Genre: Drama and thriller
- Cast: Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, and Tyrin Turner
- Director: Deon Taylor
- Rated: R
After a wild one-night stand, Derrick (Michael Ealy), a successful sports agent, watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers that the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for is a determined police detective (Hilary Swank) who entangles him in her latest investigation.
As he tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into her trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life. “Fatale” is a suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller and an unpredictable game of cat and mouse where one mistake can change a life.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 18 by Lionsgate.
‘Skylines’
- Genre: Science fiction and action
- Cast: Lindsey Morgan, Jonathan Howard, Daniel Bernhardt, Rhona Mitra, James Cosmo, Alexander Siddig and Yayan Ruhian
- Director: Liam O’Donnell
- Rated: R
When a virus threatens to turn the now earth-dwelling friendly alien hybrids against humans, Captain Rose Corley (Lindsey Morgan) must lead a team of elite mercenaries on a mission to the alien world in order to save what's left of humanity.
The film is set to be released Dec. 18 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts
- Director: George C. Wolfe
- Rated: R
Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Viola Davis).
Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.
Adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society’s prejudices dictate their worth.
The film was theatrically released in select theaters Nov. 25 and is scheduled to become available for streaming Dec. 18 on Netflix.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.