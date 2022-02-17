Chris Young to headline Valspar LIVE
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road recently announced multi-platinum country music star Chris Young will headline Valspar LIVE presented by Chick-fil-A at the 2022 Valspar Championship. Young will be joined by special guests Big & Rich.
Young and Big & Rich will each perform on the Osprey Driving Range adjacent to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort after the conclusion of play on Saturday, March 19, at approximately 6:30 p.m. The concert is free of charge to all Saturday tournament patrons, with Big & Rich opening with a 30-minute show prior to Young’s headlining show. Tickets are on sale now for all tournament days including Saturday at valsparchampionship.com/tickets-packages/.
Valspar LIVE was last presented in 2019 with Brad Paisley. The 2022 concert is the second Valspar LIVE to feature multiple acts. Jake Owen and Dustin Lynch were the headliners in 2018. Valspar LIVE began in 2015 with the Band Perry, followed by Rascal Flatts in 2016, and Toby Keith in 2017.
Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, nearly 5 billion on-demand streams, 13 million singles sold, 12 career No. 1 singles, 22 RIAA gold/platinum/multi-platinum certified projects, six Country Music Association nominations, four Academy of Country Music nominations and two Grammy nominations, along with wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. These accomplishments and more landed the RCA Records Nashville global entertainer in the Top 20 of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade.
“Famous Friends” — Young’s platinum-certified, multi-week chart-topping song with Kane Brown — earned the top spot on Billboard’s year-end Country Airplay Songs chart.
Named “one of his era’s finest traditionalists” by the Associated Press, Young is an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world. With a hit-packed set that highlights his 12 chart-toppers — including back-to-back No. 1 hits “Losing Sleep,” “Sober Saturday Night,” “Think of You,” and “I’m Comin’ Over” — the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist’s most recent headlining tour played to over 400,000 fans in three countries.
Big & Rich — the duo of Big Kenny and John Rich — have been country music stars since their first hit in 2004, “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy),” from their triple-platinum debut album “Horse of a Different Color.” Big & Rich are America’s technicolor cowboys, brothers-in-arms in service to the creed that great music has no boundaries. Individually, Rich and Kenny are first-rate musicians, songwriters, producers and entertainers. They have won eight awards as the CMA Vocal Duo of the Year.
On the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, Sam Burns will attempt to defend his 2021 PGA Tour Valspar Championship title against a field that includes many of the world’s top-ranked golfers and recent major champions including Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson.
The Valspar LIVE concert is produced by the Valspar Championship in conjunction with Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road.
LAB Theater Project to present ‘Soup’
TAMPA — LAB Theater Project will present its production of David Zarko’s “Soup,” running Feb. 24 through March 13, at 812 E. Henderson Ave., Tampa.
Performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 3 p.m. On demand viewing also will be available March 10-24. Tickets are $28 a person. For tickets and additional information, visit www.labtheaterproject.com.
“Soup” is a dark comedy revolving around the themes of family, elderly care, homelessness, unintentional prejudices, and more. The production will be directed by Kara Gold-Harris and will feature local actors Mary Kay Cyrus, Suzy Duic, Pamela Wilson-Caruthers, Robert Dox, and John D. Hooper. The set design is by Owen Robertson, with set dressing, scenic artistry, and props by Beth Tepe-Robertson. Lighting design is by Kristy Pike, sound design by Jonah Robertson, and costume design by Lara Jackson. The livestream is by Kara Gold LLC.
“‘Soup’ is about the unifying force that sitting down to a meal can be, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, heritage, language, religion, sexuality, or anything else you might think of that would usually divide us,” said Gold-Harris. “In sickness, a good bowl of soup may not heal us, but it can warm us, body and soul, even if only for a brief moment. These last few years, the world has been sick. We continue to suffer through a pandemic; we wake up to news of mass shootings, hostage situations, civilian casualties; we cower in fear of the next hurricane, tornado, earthquake, wildfire, tsunami. There’s no cure-all for these afflictions. They won’t go away overnight. All we can do is go ‘once more unto the breach,’ continue to fight the good fight, stand up for what we believe in, and live day by day. This play reminds us that sometimes, sitting down to a home cooked meal around the kitchen table can lead to more good than all of our breakneck efforts can ever hope to.”
In what seems like a perfect solution, Fran’s energetic friend, Isabel, brings Felicity in to take care of Fran when she is laid up with a broken foot. Alan, Fran’s serious-minded lawyer son, isn’t so sure about the arrangement, especially after it comes out that Felicity is homeless and has a checkered past. It’s up to Fran to bring the two of them together, in what her mother’s instincts tell her might work out to be a mutually beneficial relationship.
St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival set
ST. PETERSBURG — Paint a picture-perfect weekend at the eighth annual St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at South Straub Park, 198 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Admission is free. The festival will showcase original artwork by more than 100 artisans from throughout Florida and across the United States. Together these artisans will create an outdoor gallery of stunning, original and handmade art from works in painting, photography, sculpture, metalwork, digital art, jewelry, glass, ceramics, woodworking, mixed-media, fiber art, metalwork and much more. Those who do not find what they want may commission a unique, original piece of art.
The event is co-sponsored by the city of St. Petersburg and coordinated with Theatre Odyssey. For more information, visit www.paragonartevents.com.
Beach Art Center announces show
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — A reception for the annual Student-Teacher Show will be presented Friday, Feb. 18, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach.
The public is welcome to attend the reception. For information, call 727-596-4331 or visit www.beachartcenter.org.
It is the time of the year when the Beach Art Center celebrates our talented instructors and their students. The annual Student-Teacher Show is currently on display and will continue through March 18th. The wide range of work on display includes oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed-media, pastels, drawing, pottery and sculpture.
The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Roots & Boots Tour comes to Country in the Park
PINELLAS PARK — The 30th annual Country in the Park will take place Saturday, March 19, at England Brothers Park, 5010 Dave McKay Way, Pinellas Park.
Headlining the event will be the Roots & Boots Tour starring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye.
Kershaw is in the course of breaking into the ranks of stardom in country music has made contributions to more than just the charts. His platinum albums were propelled by hits such as "She Don't Know She's Beautiful," "I Can't Reach Her Anymore," "National Working Woman's Holiday," "Love of My Life," "Cadillac Style," "Don't Go Near the Water," and "Haunted Heart."
Tippin has crusaded for the working man and woman since his uncompromising single "You've Got to Stand for Something." His voice continued to ring loud and clear with such hits as "I Wouldn't Have it Any Other Way," "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong with the Radio," "That's as Close as I'll get to Loving You," "My Blue Angel" and "Kiss This." Five of his albums are certified gold and a sixth CD — "Read Between the Lines — stands at the platinum level.
Raye’s soulful delivery has set country standards in such searing ballads as "Love, Me," "In This Life," "Not That Different” and "If I Were You."
Admission to Country in the Park is free. A schedule of all activities and entertainment for this free event coming soon.
Tarpon Art Guild Gallery to host exhibit, artist talk
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, at 161 E. Tarpon Ave. in Tarpon Springs, will present a Back Wall exhibit by artist Naomi Lukson.
Lukson will be in the gallery Friday, March 4, from 6 to 9 p.m., for an artist talk. She is an artist who is so inspired by the great Renaissance masters that she specializes in replicating their works. She will have a premiere showing of nine works replicated after the works of Vermeer, DaVinci, Rembrandt, and Gerard Terbosch. She will also have an original piece, “Mother and Child.” Lukson can also be commissioned to paint a special work for you.
Lukson’s art will be in the gallery through the month of March. For more information, call Heather at 727-744-3323.
Steven Wright reschedules Palladium show
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road recently announced that comedian Steven Wright has rescheduled his upcoming appearance at the Palladium Theatre in St. Petersburg.
The show had been set for Sunday, March 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
For additional tour information, visit StevenWright.com.
Arielle show at Murray Theatre postponed
CLEARWATER — The Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the concert with singer-songwriter Arielle on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.imarielle.com.
Studio 1212 to host exhibit reception
DUNEDIN — A reception for the art exhibit “Tell Us a Story” will be presented Sunday, Feb. 20, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
The reception will feature live music by jazz pianist Roger Harrison as well as light refreshments. Local award-winning artists will be on hand.
The exhibit will run through March 20. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit the gallery’s online store at studio1212.org.