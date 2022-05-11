CLEARWATER — Leonid and Friends, a tribute band hailing from Moscow, will perform the music of Chicago on Thursday, May 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Leonid and Friends launched their first U.S. tour in 2018. They return to the Capitol Theatre following a sold-out date in January 2019.
Band leader Leonid Vorobyev wasn’t always a fan of horn bands and as a teenager gravitated to the hard driving guitar-based sounds of the Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Deep Purple and Grand Funk Railroad. That all changed when Vorobyev heard Chicago. He became an instant fan.
“I loved so much the brilliant mixture of rock guitars, drums and jazz horns with bright vocal harmonies,” Vorobyev said.
In 2014, Vorobyev decided to indulge his love for the band by gathering a few fellow musicians in a studio to record a video of them playing his favorite Chicago tune, “Brand New Love Affair.” No charts or scores of the song existed so Vorobyev transcribed the tune by ear. The result was a YouTube video that quickly went viral.
Since then, Leonid & Friends has recorded videos of other Chicago hits, including “Make Me Smile,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Saturday in the Park.”
To date, their videos have amassed over 110 million views.