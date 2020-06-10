CLEARWATER — Jim Brickman will perform Sunday, March 14, 7 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Music lovers will experience the sounds of this award-winning hit-maker, pianist and recording artist as he brings one of the most entertaining and romantic concert events of the year. Brickman will be playing his greatest hits live in concert for one night only.
Brickman’s engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. He leads the audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal collaborations including hits like “Angel Eyes,” “Valentine,” “If You Believe” and “Love of My Life.” Brickman in concert strikes the perfect balance of musical intimacy, compelling storytelling and a personal connection with every seat filled.