My father rarely spoke of the war. When I was 20 years old, I worked a full-time job in the parts department at Sears Home Services, I juggled a full-time class load at what then was St. Petersburg Junior College, and I lived with someone in a fourth-floor apartment in St. Petersburg while we both learned the valuable lesson that making lifelong commitments before reaching adulthood is a moronic rookie move. When my father was 20 years old, he was on the Western Front in the Ardennes facing the last major German offensive campaign of World War II.
The Germans launched a surprise attack in December 1944, with American forces bearing the brunt of the incursion. The Battle of the Bulge lasted one month, one week and two days. When it was over, the Allies regained the ground they had lost while the German front effectively collapsed.
More than 19,000 American soldiers were killed in the battle. German casualties numbered between 63,000 and 98,000, including those killed, wounded, missing, or captured.
My father served with the 87th Infantry Division, part of General George S. Patton’s Third U.S. Army, in the European Theater. A few months after the Battle of the Bulge, the 87th Infantry Division — also known as the Golden Acorn — was among the first American forces to locate and liberate Buchenwald, a Nazi concentration camp near Weimar, Germany.
Built in 1937, Buchenwald was one of more than 44,000 camps and other incarceration sites established by Nazi Germany and its allies. The camps served multiple purposes, such as providing a source of slave labor, detention of those considered “enemies of the state,” and the perpetration of genocide.
According to the U.S. Holocaust Museum, between July 1937 and April 1945, the Nazi SS imprisoned roughly 250,000 people from throughout Europe at Buchenwald. While mortality statistics can only be estimated, the SS murdered at least 56,000 prisoners at Buchenwald and its satellite camps.
Buchenwald is one of the camps visited in the Holocaust documentary “From Where They Stood,” also known as “À pas aveugles.” The film had a limited theatrical release this summer. It became available via video on demand Sept. 13, available on platforms such as Apple TV, Kino Now, and Amazon.
Directed by French documentarian Christophe Cognet, the film examines clandestine photos taken by prisoners at concentration camps during the war. Among the photographers who risked their lives to document the crimes being committed by the Nazis are Rudolf Cisar, a Dachau prisoner; Georges Angeli, at Buchenwald; and Alberto Errera, at Auschwitz.
Cognet’s approach is markedly subdued, maintaining a strict focus on the photographers, the process each used to capture these critical moments in history, and the location where each photographer stood when documenting scenes in the concentration camps. The 78-year-old images open a window into the not-so-distant past when a far-right political party in Germany, led by a darkly charismatic nationalist, perpetuated pseudoscientific racist theories and antisemitic ideology. The end result of that campaign is something that should never be forgotten: the state-sponsored murder of 6 million European Jews between 1941 and 1945.
Viewing “From Where They Stood” requires some background knowledge. Cognet assumes his audience is familiar with the time period and the circumstances that led to the construction of concentration camps and extermination camps across Europe during the war.
He spends no time providing context, choosing instead to dive directly into his investigative process as he attempts to place each photographer at a precise point in time and space. He compares each photograph to the contemporary landscape, speaks with historians at each memorial site, and speculates what each photographer sought to convey or document through their clandestine photographs.
Simultaneously — and perhaps accidentally — Cognet documents the somewhat detached and casual demeanor of vacationers visiting the concentration camps today, many eager to snap selfies as they roam the grounds dutifully, as if their visit was obligatory. It makes one wonder if they take the time to reflect on the atrocities committed in these places less than 100 years ago, or if they can truly comprehend the significance the Holocaust — not only in terms of lives extinguished, but in future generations that were erased before even being born.
Though “From Where They Stood” lacks a narrative thread, frequent text notes inserted throughout the film help the viewer identify specific locations and provide brief sketches of the photographers, and in some cases, the subjects being photographed.
In one series of individual portraits, female inmates at Ravensbrück are shown after having undergone Nazi medical experiments. One of the women was injected with a bacillus to cause gas gangrene. Her wound was intentionally left untreated so doctors could monitor the progress of the necrotic damage.
Another sequence of photographs taken in August 1944 inside the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp in German-occupied Poland reveal events taking place around the building housing the gas chambers. Among the four grainy, blurred images is one of a group of women undressing prior to entering the gas chamber. Two other images show the cremation of corpses in a fire pit.
Filmed in cinema verite style, “From Where They Stood” does not directly comment on the subject matter. Still, it manages to convey a fraction of the unimaginable scope of brutality and inhumanity exhibited at these camps by allowing the viewer to gaze at the ghastly spectacle through the eyes of the prisoner. It is a haunting reminder of our capacity to dehumanize vast groups of people.
Cognet shows us specifically what so many modern tourists aren’t able to access when visiting concentration camps: He turns back the clock, puts us in the shoes of those who were caged in these complexes, and connects us to that period far more effectively than we could be by faded images and grim statistics in a superficial sketch found in a high school history textbook.
Even without openly pontificating, Cognet makes it evocatively real and forcefully insistent. In doing so, he preserves and communicates the consequences of the Holocaust while simultaneously reminding us to be vigilant so that we are not led down that terrible path again.
I don’t know for certain that my father saw the horrors of Buchenwald firsthand. Over the years, family members told me he spent part of the war in a hospital bed, with stories ranging from battle shock to acute illness caused by a virus. Unfortunately, he died before I recognized the importance of listening to any stories he might be willing to share — before I even reached the age of 20. I regret not asking him about his experiences in the war, and I often wish we had communicated more than we did, particularly about what he witnessed in Europe.
But my father rarely spoke of the war.