TAMPA — Mexican artists Fuerza Regida are on the road for their highly-anticipated "Otra Peda Tour," which will bring them to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, July 29, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The group, which initially announced their tour on April 18, will be extending their tour run with additional shows in the U.S. Produced by Live Nation, the now 27-date tour kicked off at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas, on July 7.
News of this monumental tour comes after a remarkable year for Fuerza Regida.
Following its massive 19-date “Del Barrio Hasta Aquí” tour in 2022, the band also released 22 singles and two new albums, “Pa Que Hablen” and “Sigan Hablando,” which have garnered more than 517 million streams to date on Spotify alone.
The band earned six new Latin American Music Award nominations, including Best Regional Mexican Duo or Group, Song of the Year for “Bebe Dame” with Grupo Frontera, and Best Regional Mexican Album for the massively successful project “Del Barrio Hasta Aquí, Vol 2.”
Earlier this year, the group earned its first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, “Bebe Dame,” alongside Grupo Frontera. They also sold out the inaugural date of the “Otra Peda Tour” at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
Established in San Bernardino, California, in 2017, Fuerza Regida members include lead singer “Jesús Ortiz Paz “JOP,” Samuel Jaimez” on requinto, Khrystian Ramos on guitar, and José García on tuba. The band achieved its first hits with the 2018 album “En Vivo Puros Corridos,” a project that produced the popular singles “Radicamos en South Central,” “Fume Uno,” and “El Fifty Pa Los Gringos.” With eight albums to date, Fuerza Regida have defied cultural barriers, bringing urban Mexican music to audiences that are no longer solely Mexican-American, and have been recognized with multiple nominations and awards.