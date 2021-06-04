LARGO — Before Dropkick Murphys, before Flogging Molly, there was the Young Dubliners.
The Young Dubliners will perform Friday, June 4, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Cost is $100 for a table of four. To purchase tickets, visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Guests and staff are asked to wear face coverings at all times, unless seated and consuming food or beverage, inside the Central Park Performing Arts Center or outdoors on the Parkview Terrace.
After 30 years as one of the world’s leading Celtic rock bands, the boys have begun work on their 10th studio album while simultaneously launching the 2021 limited summer and fall tour. They are also welcoming new bass player Ethan Jones, who previously worked for the band in the early days as a tech and stage manager. When the Dubs were holding auditions for the job in November 2019, Ethan reached out and said he would like to try out. Although they hadn’t seen him in many years it was as though they had never been apart. Jones’ bass playing is superb but it was the ease with which he assimilated into the band that has really caused the most excitement and renewed commitment from everyone.
“It felt more like a family member coming home,” said frontman Keith Roberts. Although Jones only got to play a few shows before COVID shut the band’s tour down, he is very excited to get back out there.
The new lineup features Roberts on vocals and guitar; Chas Waltz on violin, keyboards and vocals; Justin Pecot on guitar and vocals; Dave Ingraham on drums; and Jones on bass guitar.
With a solid lineup and a new batch of songs to play live, the Young Dubliners are set to save 2021 and help revive live music. New tour dates are being added daily based on safely reopening venues. According to the band’s website, they vow to never put anyone at unnecessary risk but can’t wait to play for their tremendous fans all over the world.
The band has already begun work on the new album and announced its fundraiser to help pay for the recording. This will be the second time the band has looked to its fans to finance an album instead of a traditional record company. “The business has changed so much over our lifetime that it no longer makes sense for us to take money from a label and then owe it all back,” said Roberts. “Making all our supporters co-producers is a far more rewarding way to make a record and allows us to maintain control all the way.”
The band will team up with long-time producer, Irish-born Tim Boland, and begin recording in the coming months.
The Young Dubliners have released nine albums to date. The set on the upcoming dates will draw from all their albums and include unreleased new material.
In recent years the Young Dubs have appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Their songs have been featured in TV shows such as “Sons of Anarchy” and “Human Target.” The band has toured extensively as a headliner and as the opening act for such a diverse list of artists as Collective Soul, Jethro Tull, Johnny Lang, Los Lobos, Chris Isaak and many more.
Although the Young Dubliners sound is most commonly called “Celtic rock,” that label can often be misleading. The Irish influence is certainly there, but it’s not the only influence that bursts through on their albums or live shows. After all, several of the band members have no Irish roots of any kind.
“That was always the idea,” said Roberts. “The sound was intended to be a hybrid because we all come from different backgrounds. Even though I am from Ireland, a lot of the music I listened to growing up wasn’t Irish at all, but when I got here, I got homesick and developed a new appreciation for Irish music. In truth the Celtic riffs can just as easily come from the American band members. Everyone writes now so you never know what you’ll end up with.”
For band information and tour dates, visit www.youngdubliners.com. For venue information, visit LargoArts.com.