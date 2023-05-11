ST. PETERSBURG — Swedish heavy metal band Avatar is on the road this spring for their “Dance Devil Dance Tour,” featuring special guests Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture.
The tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Friday, May 19, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The band is touring in support of “Dance Devil Dance,” their new album released in February.
Leading up to the release of the new album, Avatar sold out two limited-edition, deluxe vinyl variants — the first selling out within 48 hours of general release. Avatar has released three singles off the record, including “Valley of Disease,” the title track, and “The Dirt I’m Buried In.” The latest single, “The Dirt I’m Buried In,” grew the band’s Spotify monthly listeners by 22% over 28 days. Avatar will also hit the road in the UK and EU with six sell-outs so far including the famous L’Olympia in Paris. The band will play in massive EU festivals this summer, including Metalfest Open Air, Nova Rock, and Graspop. In addition to their U.S. tour, Avatar will also play at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple this spring.
Band members include Johannes Eckerström on vocals, Jonas Jarlsby on guitar, Tim Öhrström on guitar, Henrik Sandelin on bass, and John Alfredsson, on drums. “Dance Devil Dance” was released by Black Waltz Records and distributed by Thirty Tigers.