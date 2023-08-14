A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Blue Beetle’
Genre: Superhero
Cast: Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez
Director: Angel Manuel Soto
Rated: PG-13
Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it.
As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.
The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 18 by Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Strays’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Rob Riggle, Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou, and Sofía Vergara
Director: Josh Greenbaum
Rated: R
They say a dog is a man’s best friend, but what if the man is a total dirtbag? In that case, it might be time for some sweet revenge.
When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose.
But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.
Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals — Maggie (Isla Fisher), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal — together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most.
The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 18 by Universal Pictures.
‘The Monkey King’
Genre: Computer-animated fantasy action comedy
Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jo Koy, Stephanie Hsu, BD Wong, Ron Yuan, and Hoon Lee
Director: Anthony Stacchi
Not rated
“The Monkey King” is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all — his own ego! Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.
The film is scheduled for worldwide release on Netflix on Aug. 18.
‘Landscape with Invisible Hand’
Genre: Science fiction, comedy and drama
Cast: Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, and Tiffany Haddish
Director: Cory Finley
Rated: R
Years into a benevolent alien occupation of Earth, the human race is still adjusting to the new world order and its quirky coffee table-sized overlords called the Vuvv. Their flashy advanced technology initially held promise for global prosperity, but rendered most human jobs — and steady income — obsolete. When 17-year-old artist Adam Campbell (Asante Blackk) and new girlfriend Chloe Marsh (Kylie Rogers) discover the Vuvv are particularly fascinated with human love and will pay for access to it, they decide to livestream their budding romance to make extra cash for themselves and their families. Life is good, for a while, until the flame of their teenage love fizzles out and they're forced to make very different, absurdly life-altering sacrifices for their families.
The film is set to be released theatrically on Aug. 18 by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.
‘Back on the Strip’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Spence Moore II, Tiffany Haddish, JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Wesley Snipes, and Kevin Hart
Director: Chris Spencer
Rated: R
In “Back on the Strip,” Merlin (Spence Moore) always dreamed of becoming a big-time magician. His only greater love was for his best friend, Robin (Raigan Harris). As long as he had magic and Robin, there was no trick he couldn't perform.
Four years later, Merlin’s big dreams have now stalled. Instead of performing magic tricks in big arenas, he is making balloon animals for bratty kids as a birthday party clown.
Unsatisfied with life, Merlin quits and decides to go after the only thing he has ever truly loved — Robin. Unfortunately, he soon learns Robin is engaged to social media star, Blaze (Ryan Alexander Holmes). Merlin is finally pushed to go to Las Vegas by his unfiltered but loving mother, Verna (Tiffany Haddish).
Upon his arrival, Merlin finds magic work is hard to come by. When struggling hotel owner, Rita (Colleen Camp) gives Merlin the opportunity to perform in her club he crashes and burns — literally. He soon finds out what drunk, single women really want — strippers.
Merlin’s performance intrigues nearby Luther — formerly known as Mr. Big, the leader of the famous black male stripper crew, The Chocolate Chips. Luther is now a gimpy, broken man looking to reclaim his former glory. With Merlin, he realizes he may have found the missing piece to revive the Chips and save the club.
Together they go on a quest to reunite the Chips: Tyriq, aka Mr. Face (Bill Bellamy), Desmond, aka Mr. Body (Faizon Love), Pastor Amos, aka Mr. Slim Sexy (J.B. Smoove), and Xander aka DR. X (Gary Owen). However, they soon discover all have moved on with their own lives.
Merlin will need more than black magic and his package to win back Robin, save The Cookie Club, and reunite The Chocolate Chips.
The film is scheduled to be released to theatres on Aug. 18.
‘Haunting of the Queen Mary’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Alice Eve, Joel Fry, Lenny Rush, Angus Wright, and Jim Piddock
Director: Gary Shore
Not rated
A psychological horror film, “Haunting of the Queen Mary” explores the mysterious and violent events surrounding one family’s voyage on Halloween night in 1938, and their interwoven destiny with another family onboard the infamous ocean liner present day.
The film is set to be released on Aug. 18 in theaters and on-demand.
‘Dead Shot’
Genre: Action and thriller
Cast: Aml Ameen, Colin Morgan, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Sophia Brown, Máiréad Tyers, Mark Strong and Felicity Jones
Directors: Tom Guard and Charles Guard
Not rated
When a border ambush goes wrong, a retired Irish paramilitary Michael (Morgan) witnesses the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife by British Sgt. Tempest (Ameen). Now wounded, and presumed dead, he escapes, taking his revenge to the dark and paranoid streets of 1970s London. Raw and suspenseful, Dead Shot is an adrenaline-fueled thriller that will leave audiences weighing up the true cost of revenge.
The film will be released through video on demand and digitally on Aug. 18 by Quiver Distribution.