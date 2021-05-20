China Grove to perform at inaugural First Friday Seminole
SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole will make its debut Friday, June 4, 6 to 9 p.m., on the main street in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, this will be the first in a series of celebrations. Each First Friday will feature the area’s best entertainment, complimented by a myriad of merchants, food and drink vendors, prize giveaways, and much more.
Performing June 4 will be China Grove, one of the bay area’s top bands. This group will perform hits from The Doobie Brothers, Santana, 38 Special, The Police, and Michael Bublé.
Todd Plant — recording artist, wedding singer, metal band front-man, crooner and tribute band leader — helms the Doobie Brothers tribute band China Grove. Plant has been involved in music for more than 40 years. During that time, he has worn many hats.
After graduating from Tampa’s Plant High School, he joined the U.S. Navy Seabees, working in construction and entertaining servicemen and women on bases all over the world. After his honorable discharge, he played in many Tampa bands, honing his craft and paying his dues.
Heard by millions as the singer of the Hulk Hogan theme song “American Made” that ran on TBS/TNT networks for years, Plant has also recorded songs on dozens of CDs released worldwide. He toured Europe with Eyewitness and Millennium, his original bands, in the 1990s. Those bands also were featured on MTV Europe, and their videos aired on Japanese television. They even performed on a live prime-time variety show in Munich.
China Grove’s repertoire spans the many decades and styles of the legendary California group. From the jamming rock of “Long Train Runnin’” to the jazzy “Takin’ it to the Streets,” and the bluesy “Dark Eyed Cajun Woman” to the Grammy Award winning pop of “What a Fool Believes,” this group will blaze through a sizzling set of classic hits.
Additional First Friday Seminole 2021 events will be held July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. First Friday Seminole event organizers are currently seeking sponsors and businesses that are non-competing to Seminole City Center tenants who wish to participate. Call Gerry Cachia, First Friday Seminole event coordinator, at 727-423-9825 or email gerry@williamclare.com for more information.
Hard Rock Event Center to welcome Ron White
TAMPA — Comedian Ron White will be performing live on stage Sunday, July 25, at the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
White will present two socially distanced show times at 6 and 9 p.m. Doors will open at 5 and 8 p.m. for each respective show time.
Operating under strict Safe + Sound guidelines, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa invites guests to enjoy some good, clean fun. For information of the Safe + Sound protocols, visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com/good-clean-fun.
Tickets start at $75 via Ticketmaster or online at seminolehardrocktampa.com.
White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour” phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, he has established himself as a star in his own right. White has always been a classic storyteller. His stories relay tales from his real life, ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. All four of his comedy albums charted No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. He has sold over 14 million albums, solo and with the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour.” He was nominated for two Grammys, and has been one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America.
As an actor, White had supporting roles acted in the major theatrical films “Horrible Bosses” and “Sex and the City 2.” He also had a principal role in “Jayne Mansfield’s Car,” written and directed by Billy Bob Thornton. He is a co-executive producer of “Bridegroom,” a Linda Bloodworth–Thomason documentary, which debuted at the 2013 NYC Tribeca Film Festival and won the Audience Award.
In 2016, White’s acting talents were showcased alongside Luke Wilson, Carla Gugino, and Imogen Poots, in music-industry veteran Cameron Crowe's Showtime series, “Roadies.” White played road-tested tour manager Phil in a critically praised performance.
Tedeschi Trucks Band show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the Tedeschi Trucks Band concert set for Thursday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $53.25, are on sale now. This will be the band’s first indoor concert in the Tampa Bay area since their 2011 performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall. For tickets and information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Creative Pinellas Artist Laureates come together to ‘Breathe’
LARGO — Carol Mickett and Robert Stackhouse of Mickett-Stackhouse Studio, 2020 Creative Pinellas Artist Laureates, are joining forces with 2021 Creative Pinellas Artist Laureate Helen French for an original and site-specific performance of dance and visual art.
Choreographed by Paula Kramer, the dance performance, entitled “Breathe,” will take place against the backdrop of a large scale, site specific sculpture by Mickett-Stackhouse Studio that is part of their “Expanding Waters” exhibit at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Stretching from floor-to-ceiling and anchored by a large, luminous, metallic ring, the sculpture, entitled “Breath of Influence,” could be meant to be seen as a gateway to the role of art — and the artist — or as Mickett says, “Art makes the invisible visible.”
Mickett and Stackhouse’s vision for the exhibit, which was originally planned for late 2020, focuses on sea level rise and climate change and was conceived to include performances of Shakespeare and original music and dance. Choreographer Paula Kramer has often collaborated with Helen French, a Julliard-trained dancer who grew up in Pinellas and returned to the county after a successful professional career in New York City. So, it would not have been a surprise for Helen to be a principal dancer in “Breathe.” However, like many planned activities and events, the pandemic sent things awry, and the exhibit was put on hold until it opened in March, by which time French had been announced as the 2021 Creative Pinellas Artist Laureate.
“I think it is so wonderful that we have both the 2020 and 2021 Artist Laureates working together, and essentially appearing together in this exhibit,” said Mickett. “It makes it even more special, bringing past and present and future into one time and one place. Helen is an amazing dancer, and to have her here, dancing in and around the installation and the paintings is very exciting, and a really wonderful way to pass the on the Artist Laureate torch.”
“Breathe” is being performed Friday, May 28, 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 29, 5 p.m. Tickets are free but must be ordered online at www.eventbrite.com/e/breathe-a-dance-performance-tickets-149207803557. Following current CDC guidelines, social distancing will be practiced, and masks will be required for members of the audience.
For more information and to see the full program of activities scheduled for “Expanding Waters,” visit creativepinellas.org/expanding-waters/.
Studio 1212 Art Gallery announces summertime exhibit
DUNEDIN — The “Sensational Summer Sale” exhibit opening and reception will be presented Sunday, June 13, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
Artists are slashing prices 50% or more on some of their best art to make way for new pieces to be created during the coming summer. The crowd-pleasing annual sale art exhibit will be up and available throughout the summer until September. The gallery is offering new extended hours Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For information and to shop online, visit www.studio1212.org. Call 727-999-1524.
Pride at the Village event set
PINELLAS PARK — In an effort to fill the void left by the cancellation of St. Pete’s Pride parade and festival, Pinellas Arts Village will present Pride at the Village Saturday, June 26, 2 to 10 p.m., between 56th and 59th streets along Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park.
Pinellas Arts Village LGBTQ artist and event coordinator John Gascot has been an art vendor at the past five St. Pete Pride festivals. He, along with several Tampa Bay area LGBTQ-owned/friendly businesses, are already feeling what the cancellations of the two major events will mean for them.
“In all honesty it’s not just about the business,” Gascot said. “It’s about community sharing something uplifting.”
According to Gascot, all CDC COVID recommendations will be practiced. Tents will be at least 10 feet from one another and some of our venues are still requiring masks indoors as of now.
Pride at the Village will feature a market of curated LGBTQ/ally vendors and organizations at no cost to the vendors, live performances, DJ Jadget Gam spinning Pride sets, family and youth activities, outdoor/indoor bars, food truck/vendors and much more. The city of Pinellas Park Community Revitalization Agency is supporting the Arts Village effort.
Businesses and organizations interested in being a part of Pride at the Village can contact John by email at jgascot@gascot.com.
The Pinellas Arts Village encompasses the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard North and includes Park Station. It includes Studios @ 5663, COVE Gallery and Studio, Swartz Gallery, Pompei Monster Factory, Painting with a Twist, The Complete Sweet Shoppe and Bright Ice ice cream shop.
Visit www.pinellasartsvillage.com.
Ferg's to host Florida Music Expo Arts & Crafts Festival
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Music Expo Arts & Crafts Festival will be presented Friday through Sunday, May 21-23, at Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The event will feature live music on two stages for three days along with all kinds of festival activities all for a good cause.
"I have wanted to do this event for a long time and given all we have been through as a community the time to launch the first annual Florida Music Expo is now,” said Victor Lima of Tampa Bay Music Network and Florida Music TV. “My hope is the Florida Music Expo can grow into a SXSW styled event on both sides of the bay, where we can highlight all the great talent in our area and show the world there is no greater place to live, work and play than Tampa Bay."
Lima, the event organizer, hopes to grow the festival each year. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Project Free, an organization helping children and adults with diverse abilities. In addition to live music, the event will feature arts and crafts, a vendor village, dog park, and food and drinks.
Friday’s music lineup includes Southbount 75, Mellenchamp, and Gary Schutt. On Saturday, performers will include Hardwired, Call for the Priest, Diary of an Ozzman, Grindstone Syndicate and Solar Flair. Sunday will be family day, with sets by Jam Jones featuring Curtis Gray, Chas Collins, and Jaded.
General admission tickets start at $10. Visit Ticketweb.com for tickets. For information, visit floridamusicexpo.com.