CLEARWATER — Multiple Grammy Award winner Chick Corea will perform Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 & 24, 8 p.m., in the Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Cabaret Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
A table reservation is required. A table costs $160, which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service. A limited number of VIP tables will also be available priced at $275, which includes an up-front reserved table for four, a charcuterie tray curated by Chick Corea, up to four autographed Chick Corea CDs per table, and tableside service.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase exclusively via tableside service. Single or standing admission is not available. Tables are separated by a minimum of 6 feet. Advance purchase is highly recommended due to limited capacity.
To make a reservation and for more information, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Corea will present “Solo Piano — From Mozart to Monk.”
When the legendary artist recorded “Piano Improvisations” on the ECM label in 1971, he was the first jazz pianist of his era to release such a recording. The groundbreaking album literally opened the floodgates to a new genre of solo piano that continues strong today.
In 2018, Corea embarked on his latest solo adventure, embracing the work of his piano heroes — Bill Evans, Thelonious Monk and many others — as well as gorgeous classical excursions and the deep catalog of classic Corea compositions.
The keyboardist, composer and bandleader is a DownBeat Hall of Famer and NEA Jazz Master, as well as the fourth-most nominated artist in Grammy Awards history with 63 nods — and 22 wins, in addition to a number of Latin Grammy Awards. From straight-ahead to avant-garde, bebop to jazz-rock fusion, children’s songs to chamber and symphonic works, Corea has touched an astonishing number of musical bases in his career since playing with the genre-shattering bands of Miles Davis in the late ’60s and early ’70s.
Yet Corea has never been more productive than in the 21st century, whether playing acoustic piano or electric keyboards, leading multiple bands, performing solo or collaborating with a who’s who of music. Underscoring this, he has been named Artist of the Year three times this decade in the DownBeat Readers Poll.
Corea’s classic albums as a leader or co-leader include “Now He Sings,” “Now He Sobs” (with Miroslav Vitous and Roy Haynes), “Paris Concert” (with Circle: Anthony Braxton, Dave Holland and Barry Altschul), “Return to Forever” (with Return to Forever: Joe Farrell, Stanley Clarke, Airto Moreira and Flora Purim), as well as “Crystal Silence” (with Gary Burton), “My Spanish Heart,” “Remembering Bud Powell,” and “Further Explorations” (with Eddie Gomez and Paul Motian).
A venturesome collaborator, Corea has teamed with artists from jazz legend Lionel Hampton to new-generation pianist Stefano Bollani, from banjoist Béla Fleck to vocal superstar Bobby McFerrin. His duo partnerships with Gary Burton and Herbie Hancock have endured for decades.
Ruth Eckerd Hall will continue to follow state recommendations for re-opening Florida. The following protocols are currently in place:
• Face masks are required for entry into the facility
• Face masks are available at the door upon request
• The facility will be deep-sanitized before your arrival
• Hand sanitizer stations are readily available
• If you are in need of an attendant with cleaning supplies, ask a staff member
• Please cooperate with all social distancing measures in place on the day of the event
• Those who suspect they are ill or reside with someone who is ill with flu-like symptoms are asked exchange their tickets for a future show
“While we are committed to providing a clean and safe environment, it is impossible to eliminate all health risks in any location so please use discretion,” event organizers said in a press release. “Staff members will be available day of show to answer any questions or concerns.”
For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.