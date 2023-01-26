CLEARWATER — Blue Man Group, a global entertainment phenomenon, will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area for two performances on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the Blue Man Group show, which features drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy. The men are still blue, but the rest is all new as the outfit hits the road for its new North American tour.
Audiences can expect pulsing music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity.
Blue Man Group is known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.
Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and world tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide.
Blue Man Group appeals to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. It is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.
For more information, visit Blueman.com.