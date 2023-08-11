ST. PETERSBURG — Rapper, singer and songwriter Toosii will take the stage Thursday, Aug. 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $21 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Born in Syracuse, New York, and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger — better known by his stage name Toosii — has won acclaim for his poignant, melodic flow and autobiographical storytelling. A compelling live performer, Toosii has supported such artists as DaBaby, Summer Walker, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Money Man, NBA Young Boy, Yung Bleu, City Girls and more.
On the heels of making his late-night television debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Toosii released his debut album, “Naujour,” on June 2, via with South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. The album follows the release of a new version of “Favorite Song” with multi-platinum global superstar Khalid. The voices of the two artists blend beautifully and Khalid adds a poignant verse, pledging his steadfast support to someone aching for love and peace.
“I’m excited to have Khalid join me on this track,” Toosii said in a press release from Capitol Records. “He has such a dope and unique voice and I think it really takes an already amazing song to the next level. I’ve been wanting to collab with him on the right track for a while and I think we picked the perfect one.”
Toosii tells jarringly honest tales of street life and lost love, detailing his journey from a lost kid surrounded by tragedy to a national sensation full of promise.