CLEARWATER — Paul Anka will bring his greatest hits to the stage for a performance Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $59. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Anka will present “Paul Anka — Greatest Hits: His Way!”
One of the most successful singer/songwriters in music, with well over 500 songs to his credit and 100 million albums sold, Anka has the distinction of being the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts during seven consecutive decades.
His instantly recognizable hits include “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Diana,” “My Way” and theme to “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” Anka’s amazingly long career started in 1957, when his song “Diana” sold 20 million records, followed by numerous other hits, including “Puppy Love,” “Lonely Boy,” “My Hometown” and “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore” for Buddy Holly, among many others.
At 81 years young, Anka is a force of nature and a consummate showman, commanding every audience and playing to standing ovations around the world.