A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following film opening in wide release:
‘Don’t Let Go’
- Genre: Thriller, horror and mystery
- Cast: David Oyelowo, Storm Reid, Byron Mann, Mykelti Williamson, Alfred Molina and Brian Tyree Henry
- Director: Jacob Aaron Estes
- Rated: R
In “Don’t Let Go,” detective Jack Radcliff (David Oyelowo) gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley (Storm Reid).
Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen. A classic thriller with a supernatural twist, “Don’t Let Go” is the newest release from Blumhouse, the producers of “Get Out.”
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Falling Inn Love’
- Genre: Comedy and romance
- Cast: Christina Milian, Adam Demos, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Anna Jullienne, Claire Chitham, Blair Strang and Jonathan Martin
- Director: Roger Kumble
- Not rated
Gabriela Diaz's (Christina Milian) San Francisco design firm folds the week of her break-up.
Inspired by a potent concoction of wine and Wi-Fi, she successfully enters a contest to “Win an Inn” overlooking New Zealand’s countryside. Thousands of airline miles later, she discovers the Bellbird Valley Farm boasts a crumbling facade, floorboard-treading goat, and meddling neighbor who covets the space.
Eager to renovate and sell the property fast, she partners with Jake Taylor (Adam Demos), the Kiwi contractor and volunteer firefighter observing much of her city-girl culture shock. Once the final fixtures are hung, she’s hesitant to leave him, the inn, and the inviting community that nurtured her creative side.
‘Angel of Mine’
- Genre: Drama and suspense
- Cast: Noomi Rapace, Luke Evans, Yvonne Strahovski and Richard Roxburgh
- Director: Kim Farrant
- Rated: R
Noomi Rapace stars as a woman on the edge in this intense psychological thriller.
Having suffered a tragic loss years earlier, Lizzie (Rapace) is trying to rebuild her life when she suddenly becomes obsessed with a neighbor’s daughter, believing the girl to be her own child. As Lizzie’s shocking, threatening acts grow increasingly dangerous, they lead to an explosive confrontation with the girl’s angry, defensive mother (Yvonne Strahovski).