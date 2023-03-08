The Innings Festival
Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19
Raymond James Stadium
TAMPA —Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band will headline the second edition of Innings Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, on the grounds of Raymond James Stadium.
Doors open at 1 p.m. on both days. For a complete schedule, visit www.inningsfestival.com/florida/schedule.
The event takes place during the Grapefruit League’s spring training. The two-day festival will feature over 15 artists, three stages with no overlapping sets.
In addition to the headliners, the entertainment lineup will include live performances by Weezer, Pitbull, The Avett Brothers, Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast and more. There will be curated local fare, and numerous family-friendly activities.
Fans can look forward to appearances by Major League Baseball greats including John Kruk, Wade Boggs, Goose Gossage, Cecil Fielder, Travis Hafner, Ryan Klesko, Jake Peavy, Edwin Encarnacion, Andy Van Slyke, Ray Lankford, Tom Herr, Rafael Furcal and more, as well as a live taping of “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster,” an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians.
One-day and two-day general admission tickets, along with VIP and platinum tickets, are on sale now at www.inningsfestival.com/florida. One-day general admission tickets start at $110 and two-day general admission tickets start at $189. Kids 7 and younger may enter for free with a ticketed adult.
Imagine Dragons has been filling stadiums, as the Grammy Award-winning Las Vegas quartet has tallied cumulative sales of 66 million album equivalents, 55 million digital songs, and 110 billion streams according to Wasserman Music.
It is only band in history to earn four RIAA diamond singles, including "Radioactive," "Believer," "Demons," and "Thunder."
Since emerging in 2009, Imagine Dragons have scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with “Night Visions” in 2012, “Smoke + Mirrors” in 2015, “Evolve” in 2017, “Origins in 2018, and “Mercury -- Act 1” in 2021.
With the release of “Mercury -- Act 2” in 2022, the band completed its first double-album opus produced by Rick Rubin. The hit single "Bones" went to No. 1 at Alternative Radio.
Giving back, the band has raised millions for various causes, including its pediatric cancer charity, the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' Loveloud Foundation.
Most recently, Imagine Dragons earned four nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards, including Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Rock Artist, Favorite Rock Album and Favorite Rock Song. The band was also nominated for Group of 2022 for the 2022 People's Choice Awards.
With a career spanning more than 30 years, Dave Matthews Band is one of the most influential bands in rock. In 1991, vocalist/guitarist Dave Matthews decided to put some songs he had written on tape and sought the assistance of drummer Carter Beauford and saxophonist LeRoi Moore, who were both accomplished jazz musicians in the local Charlottesville, Virginia, music scene. A 16-year-old bassist — Stefan Lessard — came on board shortly thereafter. Their infectious, distinctive sound garnered lots of early attention and a die-hard loyal fan base, catapulting the band into one of the most successful touring acts of the past three decades.
The group has since released nine studio albums and numerous live recordings, selling a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined since the 1994 release of its major label debut, “Under the Table and Dreaming.” The Grammy-winning band’s many hits include “What Would You Say,” “Crash Into Me,” “Too Much,” “Everyday,” “American Baby,” “Funny the Way It Is,” “Mercy” and “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin).”
Founding member LeRoi Moore died in 2008, and the band paid tribute to him with 2009’s platinum-certified “Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King.” Dave Matthews Band has since welcomed longtime collaborators/touring musicians Jeff Coffin (saxophone), Rashawn Ross (horns) and Tim Reynolds (guitar) into the lineup and — most recently — keyboardist Buddy Strong.
With 2018’s “Come Tomorrow,” Dave Matthews Band became the first group to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
The group’s Bama Works Fund, established in 1999, has raised more than $65 million dollars for humanitarian and environmental initiatives. Matthews’ ongoing partnership with The Nature Conservancy has resulted in three million trees being planted since 2020.
The continued partnership will bring the total to four million trees in 2023. Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint, going back to their first shows in 1991.