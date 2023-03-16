CLEARWATER — Johnny Mathis will bring “The Voice of Romance Tour” to Pinellas for one show Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Grammy Hall of Famer is best known for his popular hits like “Chances Are,” “It's Not for Me to Say,” and “Misty.” Mathis has recorded more than 80 albums, six Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records worldwide.
During his extensive career, Mathis has had three songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, achieved 50 hits on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart, and ranks as the all-time No. 6 album artist in the history of Billboard’s pop album charts. Mathis has received five Grammy nominations, and in 2003, was given the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. His 1958 album, “Johnny’s Greatest Hits,” started the music industry tradition of “Greatest Hits” albums, which is noted in Guinness Book of World Records.
Mathis continues to be Columbia Records’ longest signed recording artist, and to fans of all ages, he is “the Voice of Romance.”