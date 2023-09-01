TAMPA — Multi-Platinum-selling country star Sam Hunt kicked off his “Summer on the Outskirts Tour” in July. The trek will bring him to the Tampa Bay area for a performance on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $34.75. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com. Special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose also will perform.
Hunt is a five-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album “Southside” debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by the New York Times and US Weekly, the platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s,” “Hard to Forget,” and his three-week No. 1 smash, “Body Like aBack Road.”
Hunt also wrote his recent eighth chart-topping hit, “23,” his latest radio staple “Water Under the Bridge,” and brand-new tracks, “Start Nowhere” and “Walmart.”
“Southside” follows Hunt’s Grammy-nominated, triple-platinum-selling debut album, “Montevallo,” which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles.
Country singer Young has impressed fans with honest lyrics and a sound described as “West Coast-meets-Southern sound.” His string of seven No. 1 hits — including "In Case You Didn't Know," "Mercy," "Sleep Without You," "Like I Loved You," "Here Tonight," “Catch," and "Lady" — and two albums are defined by a certain romantic spark.
And Rose’s debut hit “Villain” has revealed her as a talent who is unique and utterly relatable, with a fresh perspective and forward-looking sound. A Georgia native whose inspirations range from Bruce Springsteen to Keith Urban and Katy Perry, Rose broke out in 2020 with the viral smash, “Villain.”
The track hit No. 1 on the iTunes all-genre chart, leading to her new, 10-song project, “Stronger Than I Am.” In 2022, Rose was nominated for ACM Best New Female Artist and recognized for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.