Let’s be brutally honest: Most Americans can only name a handful of past presidents. One online survey found that one in 10 Americans can’t come up with the names of five former presidents. Not to brag, but I can name 10 just going over the presidents in my lifetime.
When it comes to European history, though, I’m much less knowledgeable. Ask me to name a ruler of Denmark, and I’d probably shrug and half-jokingly cough up the name Claudius. A new Danish historical film offers a fascinating dramatization of a period of Scandinavian history that mixes mystery with palace intrigue. It is an epic tale filled with compelling characters, ambition and betrayal, and Shakespearian-level tragedy. Based upon actual events, “Margrete: Queen of the North” deconstructs the web of political conflicts that threatened to derail the reign of one of the era’s most eminent monarchs. Directed by Charlotte Sieling, the film was released in select theaters and on video on demand Dec. 17 through Samuel Goldwyn Films.
Although the film opens with a brief sequence depicting the aftermath of the 1361 Battle of Visby, most of the action takes place in 1402. Margaret I is a shrewd political strategist and a capable leader. The youngest daughter of King Valdemar IV of Denmark, circumstances have put her in a position of great power — and her wisdom and insight provide her with an opportunity to unite the Scandinavian kingdoms.
Following her father’s death, she ensured her infant son Olaf was named king of Denmark as well as the rightful heir of Sweden, among other titles. Because Olaf was too young to rule, she ruled in his name. When Olaf died in 1387, Margaret was named Regent of Norway and Denmark. In the years that followed, Margaret formed the Kalmar Union, which joined under a single monarch the kingdoms of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, together with Norway's overseas colonies. She also adopted her great-nephew, who changed his name to Erik of Pomerania, to provide the three kingdoms with a king connected to all three former dynasties.
In 1402, negotiations are underway to form an alliance with England through the marriage of Erik and Philippa, daughter of King Henry IV. Before any commitments can be made, a man claiming to be Olaf comes forward, demanding the throne. His arrival temporarily disrupts Margaret’s attempts at diplomacy and threatens to shatter the alliance she has forged. She must act quickly to stabilize the union and maintain her sovereignty, but as she tries to unravel the conspiracy against her she is beset by doubt and the possibility of a stunning betrayal.
Trine Dyrholm gives a commanding performance as Queen Margrete, emphasizing her unwavering dedication to the union and her vow to uphold peace. She conveys both tender maternal instincts and savage Machiavellian expediency as she approaches an impossible choice. Morten Hee Andersen stars as her adopted son Erik. Andersen paints Erik as a spoiled, obnoxious conniver that is nowhere near as intelligent as the queen. He lacks prudence, and his deviousness is generally dulled by impulsiveness.
The supporting cast features outstanding performances by Søren Malling as Peder, a Catholic bishop and trusted advisor to Margrete; Jakob Oftebro as the man claiming to be Olaf; and Paul Blackthorne as William Bourcier.
“Margrete: Queen of the North” is not the standard low-budget art house period piece. Working with what is reported to be the largest budget ever for Danish-language feature film, Sieling mixes the gorgeous cinematography of Rasmus Videbæk with tight storytelling, convincing dialog, and authentic performances. The film’s only shortcoming is that it fails to give the viewer a clear understanding of the unfolding tragedy until late in the narrative. The script — cowritten by Sieling, Jesper Fink, and Maya Ilsøe — veers somewhat from historical events as it offers its own hypothetical explanation about the mystery surrounding the arrival of the “False Olaf.” The writers’ interpretation of the incident is a fascinating spin that would reinforce Margrete’s reputation as a powerful, pragmatic leader.
In addition to all the warranted praise Sieling will receive for epic storytelling, she deserves credit for bringing awareness and appreciation of Margrete’s reign to an international audience. Whether viewed as a compassionate champion of peace or a hardnosed Machiavellist, she stands among the greatest monarchs in history and can lay claim to triumphs and longstanding accomplishments that ought to make her more than a footnote in history textbooks.