A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Firestarter’
- Genre: Horror and science fiction
- Cast: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, Michael Greyeyes, and Gloria Reuben
- Director: Keith Thomas
- Rated: R
In a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic thriller, a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her.
For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction.
Andy has taught Charlie how to defuse her power, which is triggered by anger or pain. But as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. After an incident reveals the family’s location, a mysterious operative (Michael Greyeyes) is deployed to hunt down the family and seize Charlie once and for all. Charlie has other plans.
The film is scheduled to be released May 13 by Universal Pictures simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock.
‘Senior Year’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell, and Alicia Silverstone
- Director: Alex Hardcastle
- Rated: R
Stephanie Conway (Rebel Wilson) is the most popular girl at Harding High.
She is captain of the cheerleading squad, she is dating the quarterback and she is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until a disastrous cheerleading stunt lands her in a coma.
Fast forward 20 years later and Steph finally wakes from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of the school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen.
The film is scheduled to be released on May 13 by Netflix.
‘Sneakerella’
- Genre: Musical comedy
- Cast: Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, John Salley, Juan Chioran, and Yvonne Senat Jones
- Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum
- Not rated
Set in the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City, "Sneakerella" is a high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale.
El (Chosen Jacobs) is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way.
When El meets Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (John Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers.
With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a legit sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big.
The film will be released May 13 on Disney+.
‘On the Count of Three’
- Genre: Comedy and thriller
- Cast: Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Tiffany Haddish, J.B. Smoove, Lavell Crawford, and Henry Winkler
- Director: Jerrod Carmichael
- Rated: R
From Annapurna Pictures and Orion Pictures, Jerrod Carmichael makes his directorial debut and stars in “On the Count of Three,” a darkly comic feature about two best friends, Val (Carmichael) and Kevin (Christopher Abbott), on the last day of their lives.
The film is scheduled to be released on May 13 by United Artists Releasing with Annapurna Pictures and Orion Pictures.
‘Montana Story’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague, Gilbert Owuor, Kimberly Guerrero, Eugene Brave Rock, and Asivak Koostachin
- Directors: Scott McGehee and David Siegel
- Rated: R
From writer/directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel comes a neo-Western with an emotional tremor hiding beneath it. Two estranged siblings (Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague) return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop.
The film is scheduled to be released May 13 by Bleecker Street.
‘Family Camp’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Tommy Woodward, Eddie James, Allyn Baker, Gigi Orsillo, Robert Amaya, Heather Land, and Mark Christopher Lawrence
- Director: Brian Cates
- Rated: PG
When their pastor encourages the congregation to sign up for a week away at family camp, Grace (LeighAllyn Baker) believes she’s found the perfect cure for her imperfect clan — even if they’d all rather be anywhere but at rustic Camp Katokwah. The first feature film from The Skit Guys — Tommy Woodard and Eddie James — “Family Camp” is a laugh-out-loud comedy that is sure to touch the hearts and tickle the funny bones of every family member from 8 to 80.
The film is scheduled for release May 13 from Roadside Attractions.
‘Love in Kilnerry’
- Genre: Romance and comedy
- Cast: Daniel Keith, Kathy Searle, Roger Hendricks Simon, James Patrick Nelson, Sybil Lines, Sheila Stasack, and Tony Triano
- Director: Daniel Keith
- Not rated
The elderly residents of a small remote town panic when the EPA announces mandatory changes to their chemical plant could cause a dramatic increase in their sexual libido. The town sheriff tries to maintain order and decency but mayhem ensues.
The film will be released May 13 by Archway Pictures.
‘Monstrous’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Christina Ricci, Colleen Camp, Lew Temple, Nick Vallelonga, and Santino Barnard
- Director: Chris Sivertson
- Rated: PG-13
A terrifying new horror awaits Laura (Christina Ricci) and her 7-year-old son Cody when they flee her abusive ex-husband and try to settle into a new life in an idyllic and remote lakeside farmhouse. Still traumatized, their physical and mental well-being are pushed to the limit as their fragile existence is threatened.
The film is scheduled to be released May 13 by Screen Media.
‘The Innocents’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Rakel Lenora Fløttum, Alva Brynsmo Ramstad, Sam Ashraf, Mina Yasmin Bremseth Asheim, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Morten Svartveit, Kadra Yusuf, and Lisa Tønne
- Director: Eskil Vogt
- Not rated
During the bright Nordic summer, a group of children reveal mysterious powers. But what starts out innocent soon takes a dark and violent turn in this gripping supernatural thriller.
The film is scheduled to be released May 13 through IFC Films.