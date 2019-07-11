CLEARWATER — Students of the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts will present “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” with performances running July 18-20, at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Performances will be Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m. One matinee performance will be presented Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $15. For information, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The show will feature high school students ages 14 to 20. The musical will be directed by Jack Holloway, drama department chair, with musical direction by Yohance Wicks, music department chair and director of the in-house Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus.
Broadway’s greatest farce is light, fast-paced, witty, irreverent and one of the funniest musicals ever written. “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2,000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.
“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” is a nonstop laugh fest in which Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity and slamming doors.