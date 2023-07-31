TAMPA — Fresh off of Hollywood Boulevard, where a cappella group Pentatonix received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the three-time Grammy-winning quintet is about to embark on a North American tour that will include a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com. Also performing will be special guest Lauren Alaina.
Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, before heading to Tampa.
Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time Grammy Award-winning and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated vocal quintet — Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee — have reached unprecedented heights, topping charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from the White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to the Hollywood Bowl.
The Pentatonix catalog boasts back-to-back No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, namely the gold-certified “Pentatonix” (2015) and platinum-certified “A Pentatonix Christmas” (2016). Internationally, these albums performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the top 40 albums six times in New Zealand. The single, “Hallelujah” also reached international acclaim as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland.
Pentatonix made history as “the first a cappella act to win Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella at the Grammy Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, the group earned another Grammy Award in the category Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.”
Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of the Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. The group also has collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Lindsey Stirling and others.