DUNEDIN — Each year, the Dunedin Fine Art Center looks to tie the themes of its fall exhibits to the year-long theme running in the center’s hands-on Children’s ART Museum. This year, science is showing curators the way, with other treats for the eyes and mind also making appearances.
DFAC recently announced its collection of new fall exhibits. Staggered openings for these exhibits will give viewers more time to absorb the kick-off of a thoughtful 2020-21 season at the center.
Following is a summary of the fall exhibit lineup:
“Between Us”
Sept. 1-Oct. 18 in the Entel Family Gallery
This multimedia exhibition features celebrated creative partners selected from the Tampa Bay arts community. Artists represented include Dolores Coe and Bruce Marsh, Carol Dameron and Herb Snitzer, Carrie Jadus and Mark Aeling, Mernet Larsen and Roger Palmer, Carol Mickett and Robert Stackhouse, Janelle Young and Ryan McCullough. The exhibition is curated by Catherine Bergmann and Nathan Beard.
“Velvet Elvis”
Sept. 1-Oct. 18 in the Meta B. Brown Gallery
“Velvet Elvis” is a collection that takes inspiration from velvet paintings dating back to the 1950s, once considered the ultimate in tackiness. Classic subject matter included tigers, unicorns, clowns, matadors, Elvis, Jimi Hendrix and Jesus. Since then, the nostalgia and vintage chic of the genre has made them quite collectible. For this fabulous fundraising exhibition, artists were invited to create a velvet painting in the subject matter of their choosing. Elvis will be in the house at show’s end to select the winners of this opportunity drawing extravaganza.
“Vespertine”
Sept. 14-Dec. 24 in the Douglas-Whitley Gallery
This exhibition showcases artwork that incorporates the daylit logic of scientific and technological concepts or processes into their creation, while probing the shadowed and paradoxical possibilities of the unknown, incomprehensibly small or large, and combinatory. This exhibition aims to illuminate our complex connection to life, death, space-time, and the pliability of knowledge. “Vespertine” features the work of Elizabeth Baker, McArthur Freeman II, Julia Buntaine Hoel, Kysa Johnson, Anne Mondro, Elsa Muñoz, Luke Myers, Lisa Nilsson, and Michael Reedy. Nathan Beard curated the exhibit.
“Heroes + Sheroes”
Sept. 14-Dec. 24 in the Gamble Family Gallery
This exhibition will collect works by, of, and for our “Heroes and Sheroes,” celebrated and/or unsung, shining the light on those who’ve shown us the light. Featured will be Joan Duff Bohrer + Stephen Dunn, Ronny Elliott + his Many Heroes, Andre Perache Heller + Nikki Pike, Hilary DePolo + Ada Loving.
“Phantoms and Bandits”
Sept. 14-Oct. 18 in Syd Entel Founders Hall
With Wearable Art 16 sidelined due to the pandemic, wearable art designers will be celebrated in this exhibition featuring video and photo highlights of the Wearable Art shows of yesteryear along with specially made MASK inspired creations by wearable art designers.
“Mad Science”
Sept. 14-Oct. 18 in the Kokolakis Family Youth Gallery
“Mad Science” will display works from DFAC’s award-winning Summer art academy.
“Hold Me”
Sept. 14-Dec. 24 in the Rossi Gallery
“Hold Me” will be an invitational exhibit of cups, mugs, chalices, tumblers, yunomis, bowls and assorted vessels by contemporary ceramic artists from around the nation.
The Dunedin Fine Art Center is at 1143 Michigan Blvd. in Dunedin. DFAC hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center has put in place health and safety protocols due to the pandemic. Visitors can expect updated gallery hours, social distancing, temperature monitoring, face covering requirements, monitored entry and exit, sanitation supplies and increased cleanliness.
For more information, visit www.dfac.org, call 727-298-3322.