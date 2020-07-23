CPPAC to present summer concert series
LARGO — Summertime in Florida usually brings big outdoor concerts to the Tampa Bay area.
This year, those tours have been canceled or postponed. But that doesn’t mean that the music is gone. Concertgoers will have an opportunity to enjoy tunes at an outdoor summer concert series presented in the newly-built Parkview Terrace at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Attendees can experience live entertainment again as they social distance with friends and family. The three-show Parkview Terrace Summer Concert Series will showcase the Central Park Performing Arts Center's newest venue, the Parkview Terrace. Underneath a beautiful oak tree canopy and overlooking Largo Central Park, the new venue will have gated entry and extend across the portico. Fencing will be installed around the venue for the duration of the concert series, and tickets will be required for entry. Food for purchase, cash bar service and restrooms will be available indoors. There is an ATM onsite.
Performers for the series will include the following:
• Aug. 1, 8 p.m. — Reverend Barry & The Funk, an eight-piece funk and soul group featuring three Grammy-nominated artists.
• Aug. 8, 8 p.m. — The Spazmatics, an ’80s music band decked out in costumes inspired by the film “The Revenge of the Nerds.”
• Aug. 15, 8 p.m. — Ronnie Dee & The Superstars, a local funk and rock band led by Ronnie Dee, son of music icon Joey Dee.
To preserve the health and safety of guests and staff, four-top tables will be arranged 6 feet apart and sold only as a package to promote proper social distancing. Following the guidelines in Pinellas County's ordinance requiring face coverings, guests and staff are required to wear face coverings while inside the Central Park Performing Arts Center and while outdoors when social distancing is not possible from individuals outside of your household. All safety precautions are subject to change with updates to federal, state, or local guidance.
Tables of four for all indoor and outdoor events are available for purchase as a package for $80. Visit www.LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
For questions about the new venue, series, or seating, contact either the box office or the main office at 727-587-6751.
Francis Wilson Playhouse set to debut ‘Radio Days’
CLEARWATER — Francis Wilson Playhouse will present “Radio Days,” premiering live Friday, July 24, 8 p.m., online at FrancisWilsonPlayhouse.org/VirtualConcerts.
This virtual concert will be done in the style of a live on-stage old-time radio show, complete with comedic characters, wacky sound effects and swinging singers performing the big band hits of the '20s, '30s, and '40s. Viewers can watch the show live when it debuts or catch it later on demand on the website. To watch live, visit FrancisWilsonPlayhouse.org/VirtualConcerts to see the show streaming July 24 beginning at 8 p.m. Click the play button on the YouTube player.
The show will star Jason Fortner, Nathan Daugherty, Lisa Prieto, Drew Street, Jacob Rosado, Emily Szymanski, Ezra Joel, and Kayley Jewel.
The show is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.
St. Pete ArtWorks presents photography exhibition
ST. PETERSBURG — “Pretty in Pink,” a new photography exhibition, will be on view through Aug. 12 at St. Pete ArtWorks, 2412 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The exhibition features photographs by Nancy Koch. The photographs exhibited in this show feature the color pink, and were all taken locally. A reception will take place Saturday, Aug. 8, 5 to 7 p.m.
As a nature photographer with a fascination for exploring the outdoors, Koch loves the remote places. Without using words, her photography documents the beauty of those places, allowing her to capture and share moments that are often overlooked in real time.
“Taking a perfect wildlife photograph is not easy, but once in a while … after putting myself in the right location, at the right time of day, in just the right light, I apply all the technical knowledge I’ve learned and patiently wait,” Koch said. “Then, with a touch of luck, nature rewards me with a great shot.”
Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Photographs may also be viewed online at stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com/featured-exhibition.
Joe Beddia to bring Marlon & Carlin Comedy Show to CPPAC
LARGO — The Marlon & Carlin Comedy Show will be presented Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m., in the Tonne Playhouse at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Joe Beddia will perform hilarious tributes to legendary entertainers Marlon Brando and George Carlin.
A truly unique comic, singer, musician, and impersonator, Beddia is a Boston native who for more than 30 years has entertained audiences throughout New England and beyond. In addition to Carlin and Brando, Beddia is known for his impressions of famous celebrities such as Jimmy Durante, Carol Channing, Elvis Presley, Rodney Dangerfield, and Lawrence Welk.
The show contains mature content and language.
Tables of four for all indoor and outdoor events are available for purchase as a package for $80. Visit www.LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Celtic Thunder reschedules tour
CLEARWATER — Irish supergroup Celtic Thunder recently announced that the band will move its 2020 U.S. and Canadian tour dates to fall and winter 2021. This includes a performance originally scheduled for Dec. 19 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.
The Ruth Eckerd Hall performance will now be presented Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 8 p.m. Tickets will be honored on the new date. Refunds and credits will become available when ticket office operations resume.
"We, like everyone else the world over, are concerned about the health of our families and community and wish for our fans to remain safe and protected in these troubling times,” said Ryan Kelly, Celtic Thunder soloist. “The prospect of our future tour is something positive that we carry with us now, and we very much look forward to welcoming our fans to a Celtic Thunder show again soon."
Celtic Thunder’s “Ireland” is a brand-new revue show that revisits their most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the past decade and celebrates the influence of Irish and Celtic music around the world.
Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated around the world for emotionally powerful performances and a state-of-the-art production.
Tickets priced at $79, $69 and $45 will be available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Tarpon Art Guild to present new exhibition
TARPON SPRINGS — A reception for “Colored Pencil,” a new exhibition, will take place Friday, Aug. 14, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Art Guild gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
The reception is free. Masks and social distancing will be the order of the day. The colored pencil medium is enjoying great popularity at present and some very sophisticated work is being done.
The exhibition will continue through the month of August.
For information, call 727-744-3323.