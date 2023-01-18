Jan. 20
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live tribute show; Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
Alice Howe and Freebo, Friday, Jan. 20, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Kathleen Madigan, Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Dailey & Vincent, Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, St. Petersburg. Visit visit mypalladium.org.
Papadosio, Friday, Jan. 20, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
Carbon Leaf, Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Jan. 21
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Southern Avenue, Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
Magic Giant, Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
The Comics of Late Night TV featuring Caroline Rhea, Eddie Brill, and Nick Griffin; Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., at the Palladium, St. Petersburg. Visit mypalladium.org.
Red Wanting Blue, Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Beginnings, a tribute to Chicago; Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, Tarpon Springs. Visit tarponarts.org.
Jan. 22
World of Musicals, Sunday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Justin Hayward, Sunday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dixon’s Violin, Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Glenn Miller Orchestra, Sunday, Jan. 22, 3 p.m., at the Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Ongoing
“Little Shop of Horrors,” Jan. 20 through Feb. 5, at West Coast Players, Clearwater. Visit wcplayers.com.
“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” through Jan. 22, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, Clearwater. Visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
“Moon Over Buffalo,” through Jan. 28, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, Tampa. Visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
“Exit Laughing,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, through Jan. 22, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, Gulfport. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
“Hamilton,” through Jan. 22, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
“Birthday Club,” through Feb. 26, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.