St. Petersburg named to MovieMaker’s annual list
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg has been named one of MovieMaker’s Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker in 2022 according to the St. Petersburg Clearwater Film Commission.
MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits, whenever possible.
“We are thrilled to make this list for the second year in a row,” said Tony Armer, Film Commissioner for St. Petersburg/Clearwater. “Everyone in our area knows this is a great place to live and work. But many don’t know how amazing this area is for making movies. We’ve worked hard over the years to build the film industry in St. Pete Clearwater. It’s exciting to see that hard work paying off with all the productions shooting here. Receiving national recognition for our efforts is the icing on the cake.”
"St. Petersburg made a big comeback last year after the challenges of 2020,” said MovieMaker editor-in-chief Tim Molloy. “It moved up a slot on our list because of the friendly and professional ways it has lured productions looking to make films in our new normal while enjoying safety, serenity and so, so much sunlight.”
MovieMaker is dedicated to the art and craft of making movies. Its list of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker in 2022 appears in the new issue and online at moviemaker.com/best-places-to-live-and-work-as-a-moviemaker-in-2022.
The St. Petersburg Clearwater Film Commission covers the 24 cities in Pinellas County, supporting and working to bring feature films, television, commercials, still photos shoots, music videos and digital media projects to the destination. The St. Pete Clearwater Film Commission supports local, signature film festivals, fosters industry development with a robust cash rebate incentive program, free workshops, and maintains an online production guide and location database. For information, visit www.filmstpeteclearwater.com.
Live Oak Theatre to stage ‘Newsies the Musical’
BROOKSVILLE — Live Oak Theatre Company will present “Newsies the Musical,” by special arrangement with Music Theatre International, at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville. The production will run March 18 through April 3.
Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for children 13 and younger. Tickets at the door are $25 for adults and $10 for children. Evening performance begin at 7:30 p.m. Matinees begin at 2:30 p.m.
For specific performance dates and times, and to purchase tickets, visit liveoaktheatre.square.site, email liveoakboxoffice@gmail.com or call 352-593-0027.
“Newsies the Musical” is a musical based on the 1992 musical film “Newsies,” which was inspired by the real-life newsboys’ strike of 1899 in New York City. The show has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein based on the film's screenplay by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. The musical premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2011 and made its Broadway debut in 2012, where it played for more than 1,000 performances before touring.
Live Oak Theatre Company is a not-for-profit 501(C)(3) repertory company of local artists, located at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts. The Live Oak Theatre Company exists to enrich families, individuals, and the community by providing positive artistic experiences in the performing arts.
Creative Pinellas to present WE Convene
LARGO — Creative Pinellas, in partnership with the Pinellas Community Foundation, is preparing to launch a series of public convenings on key topics of importance to the arts and the arts organizations.
The world has changed for the arts — and the community as a whole — and we are at a tipping point that will define the future of arts and culture in Pinellas County.
“It’s time for the artists, arts organizations and businesses and residents of Pinellas County to come together to assess, evaluate and ultimately determine what our directions will be,” said Barbara St. Clair, Creative Pinellas CEO. “We are excited to set the stage to come together to discuss topics vital to the growth and well-being of the arts and its cultural landscape.”
Starting in February, there will be six convenings, free and open to the public at the gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. The sessions will run from 8 to 10 a.m. and will include a keynote speaker, insight from local arts and thought leaders and a facilitated workshop to further the conversation. At the end of each session participants will be invited to volunteer to continue to think about and work on the individual topic discussed. Then in September, Creative Pinellas will invite everyone back together for a community public meeting on the full range of topics explored.
Following is a list of scheduled WE Convene Sessions:
• Feb. 24: Public Art and Placemaking, with co-host Forward Pinellas and keynote speaker Renee Piechocki, a public artist
• March 24: Performing Arts, with co-host The Florida Orchestra and keynote speaker Mark Cantrell, TFO president and CEO
• April 28: Accessibility and Equity
• May 19: Arts and Tourism
• June 23: Economic Needs and Well-being for Artists
• July 21: Arts & Education and Community Outreach
“Vibrant arts and culture are critical for thriving communities,'' said Pinellas Community Foundation CEO Duggan Cooley. “The arts support the expression of our humanity, expand our capacity to learn and contribute to our economy. The pandemic highlights the necessity of reevaluating how Pinellas County uplifts and advocates for arts organizations and artists in rapidly changing times. PCF is excited to partner with Creative Pinellas, intentionally engaging our community in dialog, leading to actions that strengthen the future of the arts.”
To register for an individual session, go to www.CreativePinellas.org/WEConvene. All sessions are free and open to the public.
George Michael tribute show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announces that “The Life and Music of George Michael,” set for Wednesday, Feb. 9, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
This brand new theatrical-style concert chronicles the amazing journey that George Michael had with music and his fans.
Comedian postpones Capitol appearance
CLEARWATER — Due to unforeseen circumstances, Ryan Hamilton has rescheduled his upcoming performance at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Friday, Feb. 4.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, May 6, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Capitol to reschedule Gino Vannelli concert
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced Gino Vannelli’s upcoming show, set for Friday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m., has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on the new date to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Eric Johnson delays tour to 2023
CLEARWATER — It was announced today that due to many unforeseen difficulties and to offer fans additional distance from the current COVID environment, Eric Johnson has decided to reschedule his 2022 tour to 2023.
The tour includes a date at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Fans will see and hear brand new music for this tour and Johnson appreciates his fans continued understanding and support. For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.EricJohnson.com.
Theatre to present ‘Little Women: The Musical’
NEW PORT RICHEY — “Little Women: The Musical” will be presented Feb. 25-27, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey.
General admission tickets are $25 a person. Visit www.facebook.com/RicheySuncoastTheatre or call 727-842-6777.
Based on Louisa May Alcott's American classic, this Civil War story of love and family stands the test of time.
Produced nationally and internationally, “Little Women” has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance.
Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, “Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested — her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.