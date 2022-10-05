LARGO — Evidential medium Cindy Kaza will take the stage Thursday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. The Saturday show is sold out. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Kaza is a well-known psychic and star of the Travel Channel’s hit paranormal investigative series “The Holzer Files.” She has performed live in more than 100 events and 50 cities in the past three years to sell-out crowds. Kaza has stunned live audiences by bringing though detailed evidential messages to audience members by communication with spirts from beyond.
Kaza is currently starring on the Travel Channel’s new TV series, “Ghost of Devil’s Perch.” She also has appeared in Jack Osbourne’s TV series “Portals to Hell.”
According to her official website, Kaza has been extremely intuitive since early childhood. At the age of 10 she had her first memorable experience with a spirit. Days after losing a childhood friend in a fatal car accident, Kaza woke up in the middle of the night to see her friend standing next to her bed. At the time, she dismissed this experience and convinced herself it was just a dream.
In her early 20s, Kaza began to realize she was experiencing psychic experiences. During her “awakening,” Kaza began searching for answers and reasons for her experiences and became aware of her multi-faceted abilities as a psychic medium. She began training not only in the United States but also at the Arthur Findlay School of Intuitive Sciences in Stansted, England.
Kaza believes in compassionately sharing her gift with others, while also opening up others to the gifts they possess and the idea that everyone is inherently intuitive.