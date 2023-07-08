TAMPA — A retrospective of art by New York City-based artist Jill Slaymaker will be presented Sept. 8 through Oct. 6, at the Michael Murphy Gallery, 2701 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa.
The exhibit will open with a public reception, featuring the artist, on Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m., at the gallery.
The show spans 38 years, from 1985 to 2023, and includes work in oil, gouache, vinyl, watercolor, pastel and acrylic, India ink and acrylic text collages.
Exhibited nationally and internationally, Slaymaker’s work has been presented at the Tate Modern, London; Dabawenyo Museum, Philippines; and Blum Helman, Pierogi, Arena Gal and Kustera Projects in New York City, as well as other venues. Among her 14 solo exhibition locations are The Nabi Museum of the Arts, New Jersey; and the Davis Mini-Museum of Contemporary Art, Barcelona, Spain. Slaymaker’s work is in numerous private and public collections, including The Museum of Modern Art, New York; and the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York.
Art historian Robert Rosenblum described Slaymaker’s work from the early 1990s as part of the neo-sublime and neo-romantic landscape movements. Her paintings from that time explore the relationship between nature and modern man, with symbols from science and technology layered over serene landscapes and skies. Her series, “Vanity and Insanity,” includes more than 50 self-portraits in a variety of media. She experimented with stamp printing at this time, which led to the series, “Variations on a Tree of Life,” printed on wood.
Slaymaker returned to romantic landscapes in the early 2000s, but this time with figures. Soon after, cartoonish art, which had interested her since childhood, led to narrative figure paintings.
“I am intrigued by the vastness of nature, and complex worlds that exist within each other,” Slaymaker said. “My work often depicts otherworldly environments, inhabited by a lone figure a bit lost in a chaotic world.”
Slaymaker’s recent orange tree series was inspired by a trip to Rome, where she became ill and quickly healed while painting under a 900-year-old orange tree still bearing fruit. She includes oranges in much of her work now, as a symbol of rejuvenation and hope.
Slaymaker’s exhibit can be viewed Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A special children’s mixed media workshop featuring the artist will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
For information, visit www.MMGart.com or call 813-902-1414.