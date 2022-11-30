A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Emancipation’
Genre: Historical action
Cast: Will Smith, Ben Foster, and Charmaine Bingwa
Director: Antoine Fuqua
Rated: R
“Emancipation” tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.
The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.
The film is scheduled to be released in select cinemas Dec. 2, before its streaming release on Dec. 9 by Apple TV+.
‘Violent Night’
Genre: Christmas fantasy black comedy and action
Cast: David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Leah Brady, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D'Angelo
Director: Tommy Wirkola
Rated: R
When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 2 by Universal Pictures.
‘Spoiler Alert’
Genre: Biographical romantic drama
Cast: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, and Sally Field
Director: Michael Showalter
Rated: PG-13
Based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir “Spoiler Alert,” the film is a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael (Jim Parsons) and Kit’s (Ben Aldridge) relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill.
The film is scheduled to be released by Focus Features on Dec. 2.
‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’
Genre: Computer-animated comedy
Cast: Brady Noon, Hunter Dillon, Ethan William Childress, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Erica Cerra
Director: Luke Cormican
Rated: PG
The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster-prone middle school student Greg Heffley continue in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules,” focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. A spikey-haired high school student, Rodrick is lazy and undisciplined and spends way too much time practicing with his rock band, Löded Diper. While he loves to torment Greg, he ultimately has a deep affection for his younger brother.
The film will be released on Disney+, as a Disney+ original film, on Dec. 2.
‘Darby and the Dead’
Genre: Supernatural teen comedy
Cast: Riele Downs, Auliʻi Cravalho, Chosen Jacobs, Asher Angel, Wayne Knight, Derek Luke, and Tony Danza
Director: Silas Howard
Rated: PG-13
20th Century Studios’ original movie “Darby and the Dead” is focused on a high school student who moonlights as a spiritual messenger.
After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper (Downs) gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth.
But all that changes when Capri (Cravalho), the Queen Bee of the school’s most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming “Sweet 17.” Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri’s friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself — which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living.
The film is set to be released by 20th Century Studios as a Hulu original film on Dec. 2.
‘Lady Chatterley's Lover’
Genre: Romantic drama
Cast: Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell
Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Rated: R
Marrying Sir Clifford Chatterley, Connie’s life of wealth and privilege seems set as she takes the title of Lady Chatterley. Yet this idealistic union gradually becomes an incarceration when Clifford returns from the First World War with injuries that have left him unable to walk. When she meets and falls for Oliver Mellors, the gamekeeper on the Chatterley family estate, their secret trysts lead her to a sensual, sexual awakening. But as their affair becomes the subject of local gossip, Connie faces a life-altering decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what Edwardian society expects of her.
The film was released in select cinemas Nov. 25, before its streaming release Dec. 2 by Netflix.
‘The Eternal Daughter’
Genre: Gothic mystery drama
Cast: Tilda Swinton, Joseph Mydell, Carly-Sophia Davies, and Alfie Sankey-Green
Director: Joanna Hogg
Rated: PG-13
An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 2 by A24.
‘Willow’
Genre: Fantasy and adventure
Cast: Warwick Davis, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley
In this all-new sequel series to George Lucas's 1988 fantasy adventure "Willow," the Nelwyn sorcerer returns, years after rescuing the infant empress Elora Danan, to lead group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination.
The series is set to premiere Nov. 30 on Disney+.
