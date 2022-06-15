TAMPA — Grammy Award-winning band Train will perform Saturday, June 25, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Known chart-topping hits spanning almost three decades, Train released their highly anticipated 11th studio album, “AM Gold,” on May 20, through Columbia Records. “AM Gold” marks the group’s first release of all-new original music in five years.
“Writing songs is hard,” said Pat Monahan, Train frontman. “Not compared to so many things I suppose, but it’s difficult to create something that you love and then other people love as well. Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are. It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it.”
In support of the new album, Train launched the “AM Gold Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the North American summer 2022 tour kicked off June 8 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The tour will make more than 35 stops in cities such as New York, Nashville, Dallas, San Diego, and more before concluding Aug. 6 at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Joining Train on the road is singer-songwriter Jewel on all dates and rock band Blues Traveler on all dates except Red Rocks.
Since their formation in 1994, Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide.
Train's climb to the top began in 1994, as the original five-member band built a hometown following, leading up to their debut album, released by Columbia in 1998. The wordplay of "Meet Virginia" gave them their first unlikely radio hit and 2001’s “Drops of Jupiter” broke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-Grammy Award-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40.
The group won another Grammy Award in 2011 for their global hit “Hey, Soul Sister” from their multi-platinum album “Save Me, San Francisco.” “Hey, Soul Sister” was the No. 1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010 and in 2021 achieved RIAA Diamond status.
Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and dozens of other honors. They’ve had 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart with their 2014 “Bulletproof Picasso” reaching No. 4 in 2012 and 2017’s “A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat” debuting at No. 8. “Play That Song,” the lead single from “A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat,” went platinum in four countries including the United States.
In March 2021, the band celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic, career-defining album “Drops of Jupiter.”
The band is comprised of Monahan (lead vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, vocals), Taylor Locke (guitar, vocals), Matt Musty (drums), Sakai Smith (backup vocals) and Nikita Houston (backup vocals).