CLEARWATER — Spyro Gyra will perform Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
In October 2019, Spyro Gyra released “Vinyl Tap,” an album of cover songs representing the band’s first release in six years, with selections drawing from pop and rock influences. Concertgoers can expect to hear music from “Vinyl Tap,” including a Latin big band approach to Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love” and a stunning arrangement of Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home.”
Spyro Gyra is an unlikely story of a group with humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York, that has continued to reach an international audience over 40 years, resulting in sales of over 10 million albums. The band has played over 5,000 shows on five continents.
It’s accomplished this due to a forward-looking approach combined with the work ethic of an underdog, always attempting to do something new and never resting on past successes.
“My hope is that our music has the same effect on the audience that it does on me,” said group leader Jay Beckenstein. “I’ve always felt that music, and particularly instrumental music, has this non-literal quality that lets people travel to a place where there are no words. Whether it’s touching their emotions or connecting them to something that reminds them of something much bigger than themselves, there’s this beauty in music that’s not connected to sentences. — it’s very transportive. I would hope that when people hear our music or come to see us, they’re able to share that with us.”