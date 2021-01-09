ST. PETE BEACH — Searching for something unique and out of the ordinary? Something creative, made by hand with meticulous attention to detail and an artistic flair? Look no further: American Craft Endeavors will bring its two-day juried outdoor showcase to a South Pinellas beach community this weekend.
The 27th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue and Gulf Boulevard in downtown St. Pete Beach.
Local and national craft artisans are expected to bring thousands of handmade affordable works to this socially-distanced, outdoor showcase. The event is free and open to the public.
According to event organizers, this year’s festival will showcase unique and handcrafted fine art and crafts from more than 100 Florida-based and national craft artists. The popular, outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents and visitors to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality, handmade art while enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. The free event is pet-friendly for leashed animals, and includes a full green market of live plants, handmade soaps, edibles and more. Each artisan is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece.
Safety protocols will be in place for all crafters and patrons. Safety measures in place will include the following:
• All attendees are required to wear a mask while attending the festival, with the exception of children aged 2 and younger
• Booths are spaced 6 feet apart on both sides
• Entrances and exits will be monitored for one-way traffic
• Visitors should reserve a free time slot at ArtFestival.com
• Social distancing is required between artists and patrons, and patron groups
• Patrons are asked to stay home if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results for COVID-19, or show any symptoms of the virus
• Guests are also asked to utilize hand-washing and sanitizing stations on a regular basis and avoid casual touching
Attendees can expect to see a vast array of artistic media, including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft, stained glass and more.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Merchants Association.
Among those crafters selected to be part of this year’s festival is Seminole resident Barrie West.
West is a regular at American Craft Endeavors shows who has more than 30 years of experience as a professional artist. She has participated in art shows for more than 20 years, specializing in underwater, beach and Harley Davidson motorcycle scenes as well as light switches and murals. She works mainly with acrylic paint to create intense personal moments masterfully created on murals, canvas and other media.
According to West’s profile from American Craft Endeavors, she is “in her studio literally from sunrise to sunset.” Her dedication to her work is shown through every piece of her art.
“My philosophy of life and art are the same to create and enjoy,” West says in the press release. “It’s important to me that my art bring joy and happiness to all.”
For information about West’s work, visit www.BeachArtbyBarrie.com.
St. Petersburg artisan Laura Bentley creates ceramics and digital paintings.
“I design then hand-paint each piece individually,” Bentley explains on her website. “Then I adorn them with thousands of Swarovski crystals in various colors and sizes. Each piece is an original work of art and one-of-a-kind item. They are truly pieces that can be loved till the end of time.”
Pinellas Park’s Carl Woodland Jr. — also known as Sonny — creates driftwood furniture. He learned the art from his father, Carl Woodland Sr., as a teen growing up in the Florida Keys.
Woodland perfected the art of cutting, leveling and designing driftwood art furniture. Almost 30 years later, he continues the family legacy along with his wife Carol and daughter Brittany.
From St. Petersburg, Kevin Ritter and John Rymer are known for their bold colors celebrating sea life and nature through the use of creative mixed media.
The longtime collaborative artists produce large works on various metals as well as their signature works available for purchase on coasters, cutting boards, note cards and more.
Clearwater resident Peter Lakiotis will display his selection of pet products.
Since 1996, Lakiotis has been creating specialty harnesses, custom leashes and sized-to-fit dog carriers. He began in Boston, creating knitted dog sweaters for more than seven years. However, a move to sunny Florida, where sweaters were not in much demand, led him to begin crafting creative, weather-friendly accessories including sunglasses, visors and his signature harnesses (available with or without attached mini-dress).
Also returning to this year’s festival is Terry Andrews of Ocala. Andrews is one of many Florida crafters scheduled to take part in the festival. The award-winning glass sculptor uses copper and fused glass to create his unique and oftentimes whimsical sculptures. His work can be seen in private collections around the world and grace the permanent collections of the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as the Carrolton Museum of Contemporary Art in Carrolton, Georgia.
Andrews also participates in juried fine art festivals across the country. This Florida native is also an accomplished musician. Originally from the Tampa area, he pursued a career in music until 1994. Always having an interest in glass, Andrews dabbled with the medium, first with blown glass and lamp work, heavy flat and carved glass sculpture.
His work has now evolved to include copper and fused glass sculptures. The fusing work is done in a kiln.
American Craft Endeavors produces some of the nation’s most exciting high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festivals, the Siesta Fiesta Craft Festival and the Downtown Stuart Craft Festivals, among others. For information on the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.