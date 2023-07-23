TAMPA — Jobsite Theater, resident theater company of the Straz Center, is offering up two of its most popular productions as video streams perfect for home viewing.
The videos will be available to rent through July 30.
Jobsite’s 2023 production of “Hamlet” is its best-selling show of all time, playing to over 4,500 earlier this year in the Straz Center’s Jaeb Theater. This three-camera film of a live performance captured vocal audio directly from the soundboard and the score was added in post-production by composer Jeremy Douglass himself.
Jobsite has built a national reputation for their productions of Shakespeare and is a 5-time finalist for the NEA’s Shakespeare in American Communities program.
Though nothing beats the experience of witnessing this work in a live theater, Jobsite hopes that video stream will help fans not in the Tampa Bay area or who were otherwise unable to attend in person. For the optimal viewing experience, Jobsite recommends using the Vimeo app for iOS or Android or a supported browser. A 24-hour rental of “Hamlet” is $9.99.
“Shockheaded Peter” became the regional phenomenon in spring of 2021, not only selling out that run but earning a command performance encore that winter. The show won two Creative Loafing Best of the Bay Awards and is still one of the company’s most talked-about shows.
A little bit Edward Gorey, a little bit Tim Burton, “Shockheaded Peter” is the phantasmagorical musical staging of Heinrich Hoffman’s dark, mildly-terrifying 19th-century German children’s book “Der Struwwelpeter.” The show illuminates graphic cautionary tales about a cast of disobedient children like Young Harriett and her pyrotechnic tendencies, little Conrad and his insatiable thumb-sucking and a handful of other misbehaving youngsters who come to untimely and hilariously horrific ends.
A 24-hour rental of “Shockheaded Peter” is $7.99.
For information, visit www.jobsitetheater.org.