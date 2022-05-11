TAMPA — Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting will bring his “My Songs” show to the Tampa Bay area with a performance set for Saturday, May 21, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Few tickets remain. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
On tour, Sting will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble. Special guest Joe Sumner also will perform.
“My Songs” concert is lively show, featuring Sting’s most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s career with The Police and as a solo artist.
The concert takes fans on a musical journey through time with hits like “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of my Heart,” “Roxanne” and “Demolition Man.” Fans can also expect to hear “Englishman in New York,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Message in a Bottle,” and many more.
Sting’s latest album, “The Bridge,” showcases his prolific and diverse songwriting talents. Representing various stages and styles from throughout his career and drawing inspiration from genres including rock and roll, jazz, classical music and folk, the eclectic album features Sting’s quintessential sound on pop-rock tracks such as the album’s opening rock salvo “Rushing Water” and the upbeat, whistle-driven earworm “If It’s Love.”
Throughout his career, Sting has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.
For complete Sting: My Songs tour, ticket, and fan club information visit: www.Sting.com