Winter Beach at the St. Pete Pier
ST. PETERSBURG — The inaugural Winter Beach is making its debut at the St. Pete Pier this holiday season.
Locals and visitors can experience new traditions including an ice-skating rink. Throughout the season, guests can enjoy festive food, holiday music, photos with Santa, “snow” days, themed skating nights, holiday events such as musical concerts, holiday movie night, and more. Guests can also search for the perfect gift at the Holiday Market, featuring unique gifts from the Winter Beach gift shop, as well as a variety of local vendors and artists.
The rink is open daily through Jan. 17. Hours of operation will vary, with special events happening many days of the week. Admission to Winter Beach is free, however, tickets are required to ice skate. Tickets are $17, and include 75-minute access to the rink and skate rentals. For more information including tickets, visit winterbeachstpete.com.
Holiday Lights in the Gardens
LARGO — Holiday Lights in the Gardens is set to open Friday, Nov. 26, and will run through Sunday, Jan. 2, at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road and 12211 Walsingham Road in Largo.
The lights are on from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly. Cost is a suggested donation of $10 a person over age 13. Credit cards and cash are accepted.
The seasonal attraction features 1 million twinkling LED lights in a multitude of colors, along with laser lights and lighted figures throughout the gardens. To add to the sights and sounds, Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation, sponsor of the big event, has arranged for a variety of local volunteers to perform nightly. St. Pete Concessions also will return with food, desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages for sale.
The foundation announced that it would no longer be hosting Santa, but visitors are encouraged to check out Santa Saturdays at neighboring Heritage Village. The foundation will welcome the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscaping Association this year, as well as Pinellas County Farm Bureau, who will be sponsoring a children’s candy cane area, which will include free kids’ crafts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.
Parking is limited and guests are encouraged to come early or visit on the weeknights.
For more information, including a map of the event, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/holidaylights.
Holiday Lights in Largo Central Park
LARGO — The city of Largo will present holiday lights and rides in the park, running Nov. 25 through Jan. 3, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
This family-friendly annual tradition features a spectacular holiday light display, stunning carousel and seven-story Ferris wheel that offers a breathtaking bird's-eye view of the 70-acre Largo Central Park and more than two million dazzling LED lights.
Park admission is free. Rides are $5 each. Food and beverage vendors will also be on site. The rides are open nightly from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 3. The holiday light displays are on till 10 p.m.
For more information, call 727-587-6720.
Indian Shores tree lighting
INDIAN SHORES — The town of Indian Shores will host its annual tree lighting ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 30, 5:30 p.m., in front of the Town Hall Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores.
Santa and his favorite elf will be there along with twinkling lights, cookies, and some surprises.
Santa's Calling
LARGO — Santa is making his list and checking it twice!
Parents may create a special memory for their child this year with a personalized phone call or letter from Santa. Santa's Calling is open to all area children and forms are available at Highland Recreation Complex, Southwest Recreation Complex, Largo Community Center, Largo Library, or online at LargoEvents.com. Forms must be received by Monday, Dec. 6. Calls will be made on Tuesday, Dec. 14, between 6 and 8 p.m. Letters will be mailed on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
For information, call 727-518-3131 or visit LargoEvents.com.
Latkes and Laughter
CLEARWATER — Latkes and Laughter, an evening of comedy with famed comedian Avi Liberman, will take place Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Tabacinic Chabad Center, 2280 Belleair Road, Clearwater.
The event will include a menorah lighting and latkes at 7 p.m., followed by comedy at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $18 through Nov. 29 and $25 after Nov. 29 and at the door.
Liberman's quirky style has made him a favorite in comedy clubs from Los Angeles to New York. Born in Israel, raised in Texas, having gone to college in New York, and now living in Los Angeles, his style is a winning combination of life experiences and topical issues told through a varied blend of characters and voices with worldwide expertise.
For tickets, visit www.clearwaterjewish.com or call 727-265-2770.
There’s Snow Place Like Tarpon Springs
TARPON SPRINGS — The city of Tarpon Springs will host There’s Snow Place Like Tarpon Springs on Friday, Dec. 3, 5 to 10 p.m.
There’s Snow Place Like Tarpon Springs is presented on historic downtown Tarpon Avenue between Spring Boulevard and Ring Avenue. The event will feature a snow play area, snow slide, hay play area, horse drawn carriage, holiday movie, holiday shopping, holiday music, falling snow, and Christmas hay rides along with an illuminated boat parade in the bayou. Food vendors will be available.
For more information, call 727-942-5628 or email snow@ctsfl.us.
Holiday Lighted Boat Parade & Tree Lighting
ST. PETE BEACH — The city of St. Pete Beach will present its annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade Friday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m., with the glowing holiday procession starting near Egan Park and traveling south to the Bayway Bridge.
The parade will pass by Horan Park where there will be viewing party from 6 to 8 p.m. Horan Park is at 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach. The viewing party is free and open to the public. The band Yacht Rock will be performing to the perfect backdrop of a magical tree lighting and wonderfully decorated boats.
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
PINELLAS PARK — The sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place Friday, Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m., at Pinellas Park City Hall, 5141 78th Ave., Pinellas Park.
Mayor Sandra Bradbury, city council members, city officials, and residents will participate in the event. The public is welcome and admission is free.
Holiday in the Park
PINELLAS PARK — Pinellas Park Police Explorer Post 912 will host Holiday in the Park Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, 6 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave., Pinellas Park.
This community-wide family event will feature children's games, entertainment, photos with Santa, hayrides, children's train ride and much more. Admission is free.
For information, call 727-369-0864 or 727-369-7825.
Santa Paws
LARGO — Santa Paws will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Bring your pup to pose with Santa at the Largo Community Center. The event will feature pet vendors, a pet swag bag and a family photo with Santa. Cost is $8 per dog.
For information, call 727-518-3131.
Sponge Docks Tree Lighting
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Merchants Association will host the Sponge Docks Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday, Dec. 4, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs.
The event will feature music, cookies, treats, hot mulled cider and hot chocolate.
Safety Harbor Holiday Parade
SAFETY HARBOR — The Safety Harbor Holiday Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m., on Main Street in Safety Harbor.
The parade tradition continues with the Shriners, car clubs, antique fire engines, clowns, local girl and boy scouts, cub scouts and brownies, local dignitaries, and the local high school band, and much more. Santa and his helpers will be making a trip down from the North Pole for this festive event.
PJ Pizza Party with Santa
LARGO — Celebrate the holiday season at a PJ Pizza Party with Santa Saturday, Dec. 4, 2:30 p.m., at the Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
Children will have the opportunity to create crafts, play games, and enjoy a pizza party with Santa. The event is designed for children 10 and younger. Cost is $8 a child and $5 per adult.
Call 727-518-3125 for information.
Holiday Stroll
LARGO — The annual Holiday Stroll will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Attendees can stroll through the light display and watch performers from around the globe perform during the event. The tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Santa will visit from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Food and beverage vendors also will be on-site.
Admission is free. Cost for onsite parking is $10.
Breakfast with Santa
DUNEDIN — Breakfast with Santa is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m., at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin.
Attendees will enjoy breakfast with Santa, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Parents may bring their own camera to capture a moment with Santa. Cost is $8 a person by Dec. 1 and $10 a person after Dec. 1 if space is available. For information and to register, visit www.dunedingov.com.
Treasure Island Holiday Lighted Boat Parade & Celebration
TREASURE ISLAND — The 36th annual Treasure Island Holiday Lighted Boat Parade and Celebration will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, at Treasure Bay Recreation Facility, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island.
The holiday celebration will begin at 5 p.m. with the boat parade leaving at 6:20 p.m. Attendees may watch the parade and participate in the events at Treasure Bay. The celebration will feature a DJ, a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, and interactive entertainers. Food and beverage concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-547-4575, ext. 221.
The event rain date will be Sunday, Dec. 5.
Holiday Tour of Homes
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Youth Guild will host the 52nd annual Holiday Tour of Homes Saturday, Dec. 4.
This year’s theme is “Let’s Get Together — One Way or Another.” The theme reflects the new way that everyone socially interacts with each other. Four Dunedin homes, four RVs and two PODS units, and the Dunedin Fine Art Center are all included in this year’s tour. The tour also includes a holiday tea.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Dunedin Youth Guild’s youth scholarship program and other youth-focused community improvement projects. Advance tickets are available for $25 and may be purchased at the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, Dunedin Community Center, Hale Center, and Dunedin Fine Art Center. Tickets are also available for purchase online at dunedinyouthguild.org. Tickets can also be purchased for $30 the day of the event at the Hale Center, 330 Douglas Ave. in Dunedin.
The tours are open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the holiday tea is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.dunedinyouthguild.org or call 727-734-0394.
Winter Wonderland
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Community Volunteers will host Winter Wonderland, running Dec. 4-23, on the corner of Drew Street and North Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater. Winter Wonderland is sponsored by CCV and the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization.
Each year since 1993, the Clearwater Community Volunteers put on Winter Wonderland, which is a two to three-week long charity drive in downtown Clearwater whose proceeds benefit the children of Pinellas County. Winter Wonderland is a complete Christmas village with an entertainment stage, photos with Santa, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, a hot chocolate shop, a petting zoo, pony rides, playground, a Bouncy House, a Giant Slide and the Holiday Express Train.
Admission to Winter Wonderland is free but the CCV asks visitors to bring a non-perishable food item and/or an unwrapped toy. The toys and canned goods are donated to local area charities, such as the Homeless Emergency Project sponsored by Everybody’s Tabernacle.
Winter Wonderland is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information about Winter Wonderland or the Clearwater Community Volunteers, visit clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org.
Holiday Boat Parade & Tree Lighting
DUNEDIN — The Holiday Boat Parade & Tree Lighting will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, 6 to 9 p.m., at Edgewater Park, 51 Main St., Dunedin.
Ring in the holidays during this traditional waterfront celebration as decorated boats parade through the marina. Festivities also include the tree lighting ceremony, holiday music, s'mores and visit from Santa Claus.
Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Olde Bay Café. The boat parade starts at Marker 1 Marina, travels south along the Intracoastal Waterway to Union Street, and returns north to the Dunedin Marina. Boats will arrive at Dunedin Marina at approximately 7 p.m.
For information, call 727-738-2920.
Seminole Sail-A-Bration holiday parade
SEMINOLE — The city of Seminole recently announced a new nautical twist on this year’s Holiday Night Parade.
The parade will be presented as a Sail-A-Bration: Florida’s only dry land boat parade. Boat owners are wanted and encouraged to enter their decorated boats for this year’s parade. This year’s parade will take place Sunday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., starting at the Seminole Recreation Center and heading south on 113th Street to the Seminole City Center, where it will end at the center’s holiday celebration.
Best viewing will be from the east side of 113th Street. Registrations are being accepted through Dec. 1, and can be obtained by emailing klittle@myseminole.com, or by visiting the Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. in Seminole.
Call 727-391-8345 for further details.
Tree Lighting Ceremony
REDINGTON SHORES — The annual Tree Lighting will be Sunday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m., at Del Bello Park, 17925 Gulf Blvd., Redington Shores.
The event will feature Santa, 10 tons of snow, Salt Rock Grill’s chowder, hot cocoa, and Blessed Sacrament children’s choir.
Old Fashioned Christmas & Holiday Parade
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present Old Fashioned Christmas & Holiday Parade Saturday, Dec. 11, 4 to 9 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
The parade will get underway at 4 p.m. and will travel along Douglas Avenue from Beltrees Street heading north to Skinner Boulevard. Attendees can watch Santa arrive during the parade, then stay downtown for the festivities along Main Street and Broadway Avenue. Activities include carriage rides, train rides, snow slide, kids’ crafts, old fashioned games, storytelling, face painting, street performers and singers, snow flurries, visiting with Santa Claus, and live music in Pioneer Park featuring Late Night Brass.
The event is free to attend. Donations accepted at the activity areas. All proceeds benefit the Dunedin for Youth Scholarship Fund. For information, call 727-812-4530.
Tarpon Springs Christmas Parade
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Christmas Parade will be presented Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The parade will start at Manatee Plaza and head North to East Lemon St.; turn right, go to South Ring Avenue; turn left, go to East Tarpon Avenue; turn left, and take Tarpon Avenue all the way to Spring Bayou. After the parade, the annual candy cane hunt will take place at Craig Park. The candy cane hunt is for children up to age 12. There also will be crafts, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa.
Safford House to host Victorian Christmas
TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Arts will host its annual Victorian Christmas event Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Safford House, 23 Parkin Court, Tarpon Springs.
The beautifully restored Safford House, built in 1883 and now elegantly decorated for the holiday season, will once again welcome guests for this treasured family event. Actors portraying the Safford family members and friends will guide you through the home tour sharing stories and facts about their lives in the Victorian era of Tarpon Springs. Included in each 2-hour session is a house tour, harpist performance, Victorian storyteller, complimentary refreshments, and a photo opportunity with the Safford cast. Advance tickets are required to ensure an enjoyable experience for all patrons.
Tickets are $16, $13 for Tarpon Arts members, and $10 for children. Tickets can be purchased by calling 727-942-5605 or online at TarponArts.org.
Pinellas Park Christmas Parade
PINELLAS PARK — The 48th annual Pinellas Park Christmas Parade will be presented Saturday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., starting at 58 Street and Park Boulevard.
The parade proceeds eastbound on Park Boulevard to the Shoppes at Park Place. Road closures will include eastbound Park Boulevard between 66th Street and U.S. 19; 52nd Street at Park Boulevard; 49th Street between 70th and 78th avenues; 43rd Street at Park Boulevard; and 40th Street at Park Boulevard.
In the past, the parade has drawn between 5,000 and 7,500 people to Park Boulevard and featured as many as 120 units. The parade route is completely closed no later than 4 p.m. Spectators are invited to bring out lawn chairs and blankets starting at 4:30 p.m.
For more information about the parade, visit www.celebratepinellaspark.com.
Breakfast with Santa
ST. PETE BEACH — Breakfast with Santa will be offered Saturday, Dec. 11, 8:30 to 11 a.m., in the Boca Ciega Ballroom at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
Attendees will have a chance to have breakfast with Santa and enjoy holiday crafts, and pictures. Tickets are $10 and seats are limited. To register, visit www.spbrec.com or call 727-363-9245.
Winter Fest & Tree Lighting
SEMINOLE — The city of Seminole Recreation Department will present the Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Saturday, Dec. 11, 4 to 9 p.m., at the Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole.
The event will feature holiday crafts, live entertainment, bounce houses, 25-ton snow hill, Santa's arrival and visit, a tree lighting ceremony, and shopping in the holiday gift market.
Admission and parking are free. Pre-sale activity wristbands are available for $5 in advance or $7 at the event. For information, visit www.facebook.com/getseminole.
Redington Shores Santa Parade
REDINGTON SHORES – The Santa parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 11, in Redington Shores.
The parade will be leaving Town Hall around 2 p.m. and will make its way through the streets of Redington Shores. Santa will be riding atop a firetruck. Parade watchers can expect beads, candy and dog treats.
For information, visit townofredingtonshores.com.
Mistletoe Market
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Parks & Recreation Department will host its annual Mistletoe Market Saturday, Dec. 11, noon to 6 p.m., in Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
The event will feature live entertainment, local vendors, food, kids’ activities and more. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.spbrec.com or call 727-363-9245.
Breakfast with Santa
SEMINOLE — Blessed Sacrament Knights of Columbus will present its second annual Breakfast with Santa Sunday, Dec. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the James Gordon Family Center at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11565 66th Ave., Seminole.
The breakfast menu will feature pancakes, sausages, eggs, donuts, milk, juice and coffee. Cost is $5 for adults and children or $20 per family. Children 5 and younger are free.
There will be an opportunity to take free pictures with Santa. Other activities include face-painting and arts and crafts. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the school and church office.
Redington Beaches Holiday Home Decorating Contest
The Redington Beaches Holiday Home Decorating Committee recently announced that the final judging for the local competition for Best Decorated Home will be held on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Residents of the Redington Beaches and Indian Shores are advised to complete their exterior decorations by Tuesday, Dec. 7, the date when judges will begin preliminary drive-bys. The contest is open to all residents of Redington Beach, North Redington Beach and Redington Shores and all decorated homes will be considered. No formal entry is required.
Residents of those towns are invited to dress up their homes in full holiday regalia. Lights, wreaths, garland, decorated trees, lawn displays and seasonal music are all encouraged as decorating options. Homes from each town will be awarded 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Places, with prizes including a holiday gift and lawn signage acknowledging the winners presented that evening. First place winners in each town will also receive a gift certificate donated by local businesses. Volunteer judges from each of the three participating towns make the selections. Commercially-decorated homes are excluded from the judging.
For information about the Redington Beaches Holiday Home Decorating Contest, call Zoe Roseman at 727-392-0606.
Dunedin Chamber holiday wine tasting
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday wine tasting as part of their Business After Hours Networking Event on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m., at Countryside Country Club, 3001 Countryside Blvd., Clearwater.
This year’s event will be open to members and non-members to celebrate the season, network with business colleagues, and enjoy some delicious wines and appetizers. At the event, attendees will be able to also do some holiday shopping. All wines being tasted will be available for purchase and there will also be a silent auction with lots of goodies from local businesses.
Tickets can be purchased online at dunedinfl.com/events/. The cost of admission is $25 for individual members, $45 for couples who are members, and $45 for non-members.
Breakfast with Santa
LARGO — The sleigh has just pulled into town with the man in the big red suit, and he’s ready to have breakfast with children ages 8 and younger. Breakfast with Santa will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, 9:30 a.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Enjoy breakfast with Santa, crafts, games, a story from Mrs. Claus and a Santa selfie. Cost is $8 per child and $5 per adult before Dec. 14; and $10 per child and $8 per adult after Dec. 14. Tickets can be purchased at any Largo recreation facilities.
For more information, visit LargoEvents.com or call 727-518-3131.
Redington Beaches/Indian Shores Holiday Boat Parade
The Redington Beaches/Indian Shores Holiday Boat Parade will be held, weather permitting, Sunday, Dec. 19, concluding at the Caddy’s Indian Shores Restaurant on Gulf Boulevard in Indian Shores.
This year, the parade committee will be awarding a cash grand prize of $500 to the boat judged to be the best overall. Judging criteria will include decoration theme, crew enthusiasm, and overall display presentation. Judging of the Redington Beaches/Indian Shores Boat Parade is done by local residents who volunteer to represent their respective towns.
Participating boats are requested to rendezvous just north of the Tom Stuart Causeway at approximately 5:45 p.m. The parade will get underway at 6 p.m.
Caddy’s Indian Shores’ docking facilities are scheduled to be under construction at the time of the boat parade. The committee has decided that, because of Caddy’s renovations, it will not hold the usual post-parade awards party. Prizes will be distributed to the winners on an individual basis.
The parade is sponsored, jointly, by the towns of Redington Beach, North Redington Beach, Redington Shores and Indian Shores. Each town provides initial financial support that is supplemented by private cash donations and, usually, prize merchandise donations from local businesses.
The captains’ meeting for participating boats will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., at the Town Hall of North Redington Beach, 190 173rd Ave., North Redington Beach. Boat captains are urged to attend the meeting in order to review route details and to pick up their numbered parade entry boards. Boat parade registration forms are available online at each participating town’s websites.
As in previous years, the boats will cover a route following the Intracoastal Waterway from just north of the Tom Stuart Causeway Bridge to Caddy’s Indian Shores restaurant in Indian Shores. It meanders into the creeks and canals that branch off the ICW, passing along the shoreline of each of the participating communities. Optimum viewing locations include ROC Community Park in Madeira Beach; the 161st Avenue causeway in Redington Beach; Del Bello Park in Redington Shores just north of Seabreeze Restaurant; and, the Park Boulevard Boat Ramp in Indian Shores.
For information, call 727-391-3875 or visit www.townofredingtonbeach.com.