TFO's 55th Celebration benefit to feature Itzhak Perlman
ST. PETERSBURG — Legendary violin superstar Itzhak Perlman will perform with The Florida Orchestra for its 55th Celebration concert Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., at the Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
TFO Music Director Michael Francis will conduct. The benefit concert launches the 2022-23 season and supports TFO’s music and education programs.
A reigning virtuoso of the violin, Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. He will join the orchestra for its 55th season opener to perform some of his favorite movie music, including the theme from “Schindler’s List” — which he performed in the Academy Award-winning film — along with “As Time Goes By” from “Casablanca,” the love theme from “Cinema Paradiso” and more.
Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, Perlman has received 16 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Genesis Prize. In 2015, Perlman received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Concert tickets go on sale exclusively to Florida Orchestra subscribers and top donors Aug. 8. Ticket sales to the general public will begin Monday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. Concert tickets range from $75 to $225.
Limited individual VIP tickets will be available for $550. All tickets will be available online at FloridaOrchestra.org or by phone at 727-892-3337 or 800-662-7286.
The Florida Orchestra’s 55th Celebration is the premier fundraising event of the 2022-23 season for the state’s largest professional orchestra, and the only arts organization that bridges Tampa Bay. The benefit concert supports TFO’s high standard of artistic excellence on stage as well as robust education and community programs all year long, including free TFO Strings for Kids violin classes, Youth Concerts and more. The event’s honorary co-chairs are Montserrat and Emmanuel Cerf.
The following weekend, Oct. 7-9, Francis will debut the Hough Family Foundation Masterworks series with “Carmina Burana,” kicking off a classical series featuring Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and much more. The Raymond James Pops series includes blockbusters such as Harry Potter vs. Star Wars and the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album.
TFO will perform more than 100 concerts this season in venues throughout Tampa Bay. Single tickets go sale to the public Aug. 15. Season tickets are available now. Visit FloridaOrchestra.org.
Rhythm & Brews by the Bay set for Sept. 16
TAMPA — After a two-year hiatus, the Florida Aquarium, at 701 Channelside Drive in Tampa, will bring back Rhythm and Brews by the Bay on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
The newly relaunched event will feature beer tastings and a full concert experience.
The night of entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. with the Aquarium experience followed by an acoustic set with Ken Block and Drew Copeland of the band Sister Hazel, along with alternative-rock headliner the Gin Blossoms. Beer tastings from local craft breweries will be available throughout the evening.
The Gin Blossoms are well known for popular songs including “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You,” “Hey Jealousy,” and "Follow You Down.” Ken Block and Andrew Copeland are the co-founders of Florida’s own platinum-selling Sister Hazel, a band best known for hits like “All for You” and "Change Your Mind."
General admission tickets are available for $125. VIP tickets are available for $175 and include early access, VIP lounge and designated viewing area. Tickets are on sale now. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.flaquarium.org/events/attend-an-event/rhythm-and-brews-by-the-bay/. A portion of the proceeds from Rhythm and Brews by the Bay will support the Florida Aquarium’s mission of education and conservation.
Studio 1212 announces October exhibit
DUNEDIN — An opening reception for the new exhibit “I Love Squares” will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 to 4 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
The public is invited to attend the event. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the 28 local award-winning artists featured in the exhibit. There will be live music and light refreshments.
The show will run through Nov. 6. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gallery also is open during the Second Friday event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For information and to shop the gallery’s online store, visit studio1212.org.
Hoffman School of the Arts announces fall classes
CLEARWATER — The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced its arts education classes for the fall semester.
Students of all ages and abilities can immerse themselves in the performing and visual arts, growing as an artist with the help of the dedicated teachers and staff at the school. Class registration is now open. Students can register for classes online at www.rutheckerdhall.com/hoffman-school-of-arts.
“We look forward to ushering in the next season at the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts with new classes to offer, new teaching artists to introduce, and lots of new experiences and opportunities for our students — of all ages. Come join us,” said Sharon Reid-Kane, Marcia P. Hoffman vice president and chief education and community engagement officer.
Classes are available for anyone looking to enhance their skills in art, musical theater, acting and music. In addition to fall classes, the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts offers ongoing, year-long classes including on-camera acting for professional actors and private lessons for all ages.
The Marcia P. Hoffman School of The Arts believes that everyone should have access to arts education. Through the support of individuals and corporations, tuition assistance is available to anyone who wishes to study at the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. No child should be denied an arts experience because of financial need. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/hoffman-school-of-arts to download the tuition assistance application or call 727-712-2706 for more information.
Casting set for ‘Exhibits at the Zoo’ at ThinkTank Theatre
TAMPA — ThinkTank Theatre has announced casting for the regional premier of “Exhibits at the Zoo,” by Matt Harmon.
“Exhibits at the Zoo” was a showcase finalist at ThinkTank’s 2021 International TYA Playwright’s Festival. The show received a staged reading in the festival featuring local professional talent, and included a talkback with the playwright, Matt Harmon. The play has also received the Distinguished Achievement Award at the 2019 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. ThinkTank Theatre will now present “Exhibits at the Zoo” as a full production at Stageworks Theatre Aug. 12-21 with a preview on Aug. 11 and a relaxed performance on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m.
The cast consists of Tampa area favorites and ThinkTank veterans Landon Green as Eli and Colleen Cherry as Beggar. Another area favorite, Kaylie Horowitz, will be making her ThinkTank debut as Liba. The play also features former ThinkTank Young Artists’ Ensemble member Jake Perez as Mendel. Perez is now a freshman at the University of Central Florida. Other cast members include YAE company members Brilee Gold as Shlomit, Jadon Milne as Shmuel, Noah Perez as soldier/ensemble/Mendel understudy, and Sofia Pickford in the ensemble. The regional premier is directed by Kara Gold-Harris.
“Exhibits at the Zoo” follows Mendel, an imaginative, bright boy that finds joy in the most unlikely places. The only thing keeping this joy contained is the German Occupation of his home city in Warsaw, Poland. When Mendel finds a German soldier's camera while begging in the Plac, a new world is unlocked for him where he sees things as he wishes to see them. However, his parents know this camera, coupled with Mendel’s inability to produce vocalized sound, make him a target. As Mendel, his parents, and everyone around them grapple with the dangers of imagination under persecution, Mendel refuses to let his dreams be crushed.
Tickets for “Exhibits in the Zoo” be found at stageworkstheatre.org/thinktank-playwrights-festival or by calling 813-374-2416.
Public art walk set
CLEARWATER — The Downtown Clearwater Art Walk is offered third Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The next walk will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20. Participants meet their guide at the Ring Canopy Sculpture in front of the Old City Hall at 112 S. Osceola Ave. Free parking is available in the Old City Hall parking lot. The docent-led walk covers the Cleveland Street corridor and nearby areas.
Attendees will stroll through downtown Clearwater while learning about the city's vibrant public art scene. During the hour long walk, participants will see at least 20 art installations including sculptures, murals, art wrapped signal boxes, pavement art and storm drain murals.
Tours are organized by the Clearwater Arts Alliance. The afternoon walks are coordinated to end just prior to the monthly Downtown District Sip and Stroll event. All art walk participants are entitled to a discount if they wish to attend Sip and Stroll.
Tickets are for the Downtown Clearwater Art Walk are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information about the organization, visit www.clearwaterartsalliance.org or email info@clearwaterartsalliance.org.
