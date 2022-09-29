Due to Hurricane Ian, the Palladium Theater will be closed to the public through Sunday, October 2. All shows now through the coming weekend are postponed. This includes the following events:
- Sept. 27: Helios Jazz Orchestra & Sonja Spence
- Sept. 29: SPC Bands: A Trip Around The World
- Sept. 30: The Comics of Late-Night TV
- Oct. 1: Jose Ramirez: Major League Blues – European Tour Send Off
Tickets will be transferred to new event dates once they are set. In the event of a cancellation, tickets will be automatically refunded. For more information, call the box office at 727-822-3590.