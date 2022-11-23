A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Strange World’
Genre: Computer-animated science-fiction action adventure
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu
Director: Don Hall
Rated: PG
“Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.
Inspired by classic adventure stories, “Strange World” is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 23 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Genre: Murder mystery
Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista
Director: Rian Johnson
Rated: PG-13
Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit.
This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles’ former business partner Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), current Connecticut governor Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) and her conscientious assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick), and influencer Duke Cody (Dave Bautista) and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline). As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.
The film will have a one-week limited theatrical release beginning Nov. 23 before its streaming release on Dec. 23, by Netflix
‘Devotion’
Genre: Biographical war drama
Cast: Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas, Nick Hargrove, Spencer Neville, and Thomas Sadoski
Director: J. D. Dillard
Rated: PG-13
Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the inspirational true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black aviator in Navy history, and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner (Glen Powell). Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released Nov. 23 by Sony Pictures.
‘Nanny’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector, Rose Decker and Leslie Uggams
Director: Nikyatu Jusu
Rated: R
In this psychological horror fable of displacement, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) living in New York City.
Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the United States, but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on Nov. 23 by Amazon Studios, prior to streaming on Prime Video starting Dec. 16.
‘White Noise’
Genre: Apocalyptic black comedy
Cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Don Cheadle
Director: Noah Baumbach
Rated: R
At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.
The film is scheduled to be released in select cinemas Nov. 25 before its streaming release on Dec. 30 by Netflix.
‘The Son’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Hugh Quarshie, and Anthony Hopkins
Director: Florian Zeller
Rated: PG-13
A cautionary tale that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart, “The Son” centers on Peter (Hugh Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) appears at his door to discuss their son Nicholas (Zen McGrath), who is now a teenager.
The young man has been missing school for months and is deeply troubled. Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have wanted his own father (Anthony Hopkins) to have taken care of him while juggling his and Beth's new son, and at work an offer of a dream position in Washington. However, by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto Nicholas in the present.
The film is scheduled for release Nov. 25 by Sony Pictures Classics
