TAMPA — Keith Sweat will bring sounds of New Jack Swing, rhythm and blues to the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster and seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Born in Harlem, New York, Sweat is a songwriter, record producer, vocalist, actor, and radio personality, with a career that spans 24 years of record-breaking and trailblazing contributions to the pop and R&B genre. He is coined the genius behind the New Jack Swing phenomenon of the late 1980s. Sweat’s timely transition to the R&B mecca of Atlanta in 1992 added “label impresario” to his roster of talents. Sweat has dominated the pop and R&B worlds with an indefinable presence.
His debut and now classic album “Make It Last Forever” sold more than 3 million copies, producing four R&B hit singles, including “I Want Her,” which also landed at No. 5 on the pop charts. The album stats also include a nomination for the 1989 Soul Train Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Song of the Year award. Sweat has delivered five straight No. 1 albums, selling a worldwide total of 25 million records. His self-titled 1996 effort, “Keith Sweat,” gained quadruple platinum status. His critically acclaimed collaboration with fellow superstars Gerald Levert and Johnny Gill on the double platinum “LSG” was launched a decade after he first landed in the music business.
The unflappable Sweat points to his consistency as the key to his success and achievement of a dozen Top 10 R&B singles including seven No. 1 hits, four Top Five pop singles and frequenting Billboard’s Top Charts. After being named Favorite Male R&B/Soul Artist by the American Music Awards in 1997, Sweat celebrated his longevity with his 1998’s aptly titled album “Still in the Game.” His 2008 album “Just Me” made waves on radio and at cash registers and endorsed his claims to remain “in the game.” Sweat released his 10th studio album “Ridin Solo” in 2010.
The state of Georgia authenticated Sweat’s extraordinary talent in the music business with induction into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2008.