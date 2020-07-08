ST. PETERSBURG — Catapult, a finalist from “America's Got Talent,” will showcase the magic of shadow illusions Friday, Feb. 26, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $35 and are available for online purchase only. Visit www.themahaffey.com.
Featured on the eighth season of “America’s Got Talent,” Catapult’s “Magic Shadows” is a spellbinding production that features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. With the arc of an arm, the point of a toe or the twist of a torso, Catapult’s dancers stretch their bodies, and the imaginations of audience members as they tell stories with humor and pathos by transforming magically from one shape to another.
Animated by the dancers’ shadows, every cinematic scene in “Magic Shadows” is a kaleidoscope of colorful storytelling that will awe and astound audiences. A great show for the whole family, the production is full of laughs, emotions and miraculous transformations.
Adam Battelstein is the founder of Catapult.
Battelstein spent 19 years with the world-renowned dance company Pilobolus. Since striking out on his own, he has traveled the world as a performer and director, soloed at Carnegie Hall, performed at the 2007 Academy Awards, and danced on the Oprah show. Moreover, he can even fit his entire body inside a suitcase.
“The most important thing is that when Catapult goes to work for you, I go to work for you,” Battelstein said on Catapult’s official website. “I bring my experience, my sense of imagination and humor to your project. And if that isn’t enough ... I bring my peers along with all of their experience and skills. Catapult‘s dancers are some of the best in the world; literally stars of the stage and screen. Even though you may not have heard of them, they currently dance on Broadway, at the Met, on stages and film festivals around the world.”