A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Haunted Mansion’
Genre: Supernatural horror comedy
Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto
Director: Justin Simien
Rated: PG-13
Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Walt Disney Pictures’ “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.
The film is scheduled to be released on July 28 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.
‘Sympathy for the Devil’
Genre: Psychological thriller
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman, Kaiwi Lyman, Cameron Lee Price, and Rich Hopkins
Director: Yuval Adler
Not rated
After being forced to drive a mysterious passenger (Nicolas Cage) at gunpoint, a man (Joel Kinnaman) finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28 by RLJE Films.
‘Talk to Me’
Genre: Supernatural horror
Cast: Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio
Directors: Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou
Rated: R
When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.
The film will be released on July 28 by A24.
‘The Slumber Party’
Genre: Coming-of-age comedy
Cast: Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang, Valentina Herrera, Dallas Liu, Alex Cooper Cohen, and Ramon Rodriguez
Director: Veronica Rodriguez
Not rated
"The Slumber Party” depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan and Paige, along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica, wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before. Now they must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria ... and explain why there’s a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan’s left eyebrow, and why she’s wearing unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez’s signature black hoodie.
The film set to premiere on July 27 on Disney Channel and July 28 on Disney+.
‘Kokomo City’
Genre: Documentary
Director: D. Smith
Rated: R
In the wildly entertaining and refreshingly unfiltered documentary “Kokomo City,” filmmaker D. Smith passes the mic to four Black transgender sex workers in Atlanta and New York City — Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, and Dominique Silver — who unapologetically break down the walls of their profession. Holding nothing back, the film vibrates with energy, sex, challenge, and hard-earned wisdom.
This vital portrait, edited and shot by Smith in bold black and white, is her feature directorial debut. A two-time Grammy-nominated producer, singer, and songwriter, Smith made history as the first trans woman cast on a primetime unscripted TV show. Executive produced by Lena Waithe, “Kokomo City” won the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT Innovator Award and NEXT Audience Award, as well as the Berlinale’s Audience Award in the Panorama Documentary section.
The film is scheduled to be released on July 28 by Magnolia Pictures.
‘Happiness for Beginners’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Ben Cook, and Shayvawn Webster
Director: Vicky Wight
Not rated
Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the “Adventure of a Lifetime!” The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen’s plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness.
Based on the wildly popular novel by Katherine Center, “Happiness for Beginners” reminds us that sometimes you have to get lost before you're found.
The film is set to debut on July 27 on Netflix.