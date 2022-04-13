TAMPA — Godsmack will headline this year’s 98RockFest, set for Friday, April 22, 5:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Godsmack will be joined on the mainstage by Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Jelly Roll and Wage War.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
A free show on the plaza will feature Lilith Czar and others.
Godsmack have chosen 98RockFest as one of only a select few major events in 2022.
“Knowing that Godsmack is only doing a small selection of shows this year and chose 98RockFest as one of the few places to perform speaks volumes about the energy and environment Tampa Bay fosters,” said AJ Malone, 98 Rock program director. “With an incredible line-up, the most passionate fanbase and two bands performing this year in VIP, we can't wait for Tampa Bay to experience this one-of-a-kind festival.”
Fans can purchase a VIP ticket, featuring the best seats, early entry, and VIP access to the 98RockFest pre-show party from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Firestick Grill. The pre-show party will be highlighted by acoustic performances by Ice Nine Kills and Black Veil Brides. The VIP ticket also includes complimentary finger foods, soda and water, a cash bar and a 98RockFest commemorative laminate.
In 2018, rock titans Godsmack released their seventh studio album, “When Legends Rise.” The 11-song collection entered the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the Top 10 at No. 8, with four No. 1 placements on other charts, including Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums. The album saw Godsmack band members doubling down on their combination of tightly wound riffs, rhythmic fury, naked emotions and pushed-to-the-edge vocals, all fired up with melodic precision and tight song craft. Band members include Sully Erna on vocals and guitar, Tony Rombola on guitar, Robbie Merrill on bass, and Shannon Larkin on drums.
Singles from the album included “Bulletproof,” “When Legends Rise,” “Under Your Scars” and “Unforgettable.”
Since 2003, Three Days Grace has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, quietly breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide, and making history by holding the all-time record for “most No. 1 singles at Active Rock Radio ever” with 13.
The Ontario, Canada quartet — featuring Matt Walst on lead vocals, Barry Stock on lead guitar, Brad Walst on bass, and Neil Sanderson on drums, percussion, keyboards, programming — continue to blaze that trail on their soon-to-be-released new album, When Legends Rise.”