CLEARWATER — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne will perform Wednesday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Browne will be performing songs spanning the length of his career.
The legendary singer-songwriter was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall in 2004 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007.
Tracing the roots of Browne’s career leads back to the mid-1960s and Los Angeles and Orange County folk clubs. Born in Germany to American parents, Browne’s family returned to Los Angeles when he was 3. Except for a brief period in New York in the late 1960s — when he was an integral presence in the coffeehouse scene there — he has always lived in Southern California.
Browne’s debut album came out on David Geffen’s Asylum Records in 1972. The now-classic LP introduced 10 original songs, including “Rock Me on the Water” and “Jamaica Say You Will,” featuring David Crosby on harmony vocals. Crosby and Graham Nash sang on “Doctor My Eyes,” the album’s first single, which became a No. 8 hit on Billboard’s pop singles chart.
Browne’s 1973 follow-up, “For Everyman,” included “These Days” and “Take It Easy,” co-written with Glenn Frey. The 1974 album “Late for the Sky” was Browne’s masterpiece of lyrical introspection, with classic songs including "Fountain Of Sorrow," "The Late Show" and the title track. In 1976, Browne released “The Pretender,” which was his first album to chart in Billboard’s Top 10, peaking at No. 5. On the heels of that success came what stands as Jackson’s top-selling album, 1977’s life-on-the-road concept opus, “Running on Empty.”
Browne’s overall body of work was celebrated in 2004 with the release of Elektra-Rhino’s 2 CD compilation “The Very Best of Jackson Browne,” featuring 32 songs selected from throughout his career.
“Downhill from Everywhere,” Browne’s most recent studio album, was released in 2021. His 15th album, it was nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award in the Best Americana Album category.