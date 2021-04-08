DUNEDIN — Last year, the Dunedin Fine Art Center’s annual Student, Member and Faculty show — a trio of exhibitions titled #SMF — had just opened when the whole world came to a screeching halt with mandatory shutdowns. While DFAC successfully scrambled to make the works available digitally, there is nothing like being able to view this incredible collection of talent in person.
This year’s #SMF will open Friday, April 16, along with John Rieben’s solo exhibition, at the DFAC, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Both exhibitions will continue through May 30. Admission is free.
The spring exhibits will showcase an astounding array of work. With more than 200 works representing over 200 artists, the #SMF exhibitions represent the entire spectrum of creative experience offered at the Dunedin Fine Art Center. Works in painting, jewelry making, pastel, colored pencil, water media, photography, clay, printmaking, mixed media, stone carving, and more will be featured.
“This is always such a tremendous exhibit,” said Catherine Bergmann, who as curator at DFAC has a deep involvement with the show. “Square footage wise this is certainly the biggest show we have. To see the breadth of talent represented in this exhibition is truly inspiring.”
Though this year’s spring exhibits will be missing what is always one of DFAC’s largest receptions, the exhibitions will open with considerably less fanfare, but not less anticipation.
Opening along with the annual #SMF exhibits is an incredible solo exhibition of the work of John Rieben, former corporate design director and professor emeritus of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Rieben has been a vital contributor to DFAC’s creative community as a student, patron and working artist. This exhibit celebrates a lifetime in the arts.
These new spring exhibits join new and ongoing shows including “Dunedin Showcase,” a celebration of artwork from Dunedin area schools, running April 16 through May 20; and “Mad Science” in the David L. Mason Children’s Art Museum, continuing through Aug. 12.
For additional information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.