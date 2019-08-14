TAMPA — Ann and Nancy Wilson have reunited and are on the road this summer.
Heart will perform Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
For the first time in three years, Heart is touring. The massive “Love Alive” cross-country trek, produced by Live Nation, takes the band on an expansive 39-city outing. The trend-setting, multiple-platinum Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends kicked off the tour July 9 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri. The tour will wrap up Sept. 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.
Heart will be joined by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at the Aug. 17 show in Tampa. Opening will be Elle King.
According to a press release promoting the tour, the name of the tour is important.
“‘Love Alive’ is a song and a sentiment that goes back a long way with us,” Ann explained. “It goes forward too. It is a hopeful, positive and universal vibe like we feel this tour will be.”
“I think the tour will spark some positive new energy as we rediscover some of our iconic songs and also some fan favorites,” Nancy added. “Calling the tour ‘Love Alive’ was something Ann and I felt instantly good about. We have always had many love-themed mottos along the way like ‘Love Rules,’ ‘Love Wins,’ ‘Love is It’ — and of course it's a very cool song as well.”
Heart’s return follows a three-year hiatus during which time both sisters released their own projects. Both Ann and Nancy feel the time the spent apart will help bring new energy to the band.
“I could see it was time for Heart to have a break,” Nancy said. “We'd been slogging through tour after tour fairly nonstop and were starting to burn out a little bit. Things had just reached a heavy climax. Working with my other new band Roadcase Royale was a life-saver. Writing brand new songs, playing shows and delivering a new album with them was the medicine my soul needed. Ryan Waters — who with Liv Warfield worked in Prince's band — will be joining me on the Heart stage and I know that will inject a wonderful magic into the Heart equation.”
“Both Nancy and I have stretched our wings in life these last three years,” Ann explained. “We've both lived and loved. We have breathed and traveled and experienced life. We come to this tour with fresh energy and oxygen.”
When Ann and Nancy Wilson formed Heart, the idea of two women leading a rock band was still groundbreaking. From the moment 1976's “Dreamboat Annie” was released, they became stars. With hits like “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” “Alone,” “What About Love,” and “These Dreams,” the band became one of the biggest hit-makers in the 1970s and 1980s, selling more than 35 million records. In 2012, their memoir “Kicking & Dreaming: A Story of Heart, Soul and Rock & Roll” became a New York Times bestseller, and in 2013 the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Jett is an originator, an innovator, and a visionary. As the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts, she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock 'N' Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.” Her independent record label, Blackheart Records, was founded in 1980 after she was rejected by no less than 23 labels. Blackheart is one of the longest running indie labels and continues to give voice to new bands. Jett has acted in movies and television, including 1987's “Light of Day,” and in a Tony-nominated Broadway musical “The Rocky Horror Show.” She has appeared on such acclaimed television shows as “Oprah” and “Law and Order.”
Since co-founding the Runaways, the pioneering all-girl punk quintet, at age 15, Jett's determination and drive have kept her in the public eye. Jett was able to see her story told in “The Runaways,” the film based on Cherie Currie's book “Neon Angel” starring Kristen Stewart as Jett, and her fellow A-lister Dakota Fanning as Currie. Currie was the lead singer of the Runaways.
Multi-platinum and multi-Grammy-nominated recording artist Elle King recently released her critically-acclaimed second album “Shake the Spirit,” the follow-up to her debut album “Love Stuff,” a sultry, badass mix of rock and roll, blues, and country, with a twinge of pop. Her breakthrough single “Ex's & Oh's,” earned her two Grammy nominations and was certified double platinum. The track, about leaving behind a string of brokenhearted exes, hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs Chart, and topped the AAA, Hot AC, and Alternative Radio charts, leading King to become the second female artist in 18 years to reach No. 1 at the latter format. She was also featured on Dierks Bentley's Grammy-nominated No. 1 Country Airplay hit “Different for Girls.” She performed it with Bentley at the CMA Awards and took home an award for Musical Event of the Year. King also performed for President Obama in honor of Mavis Staples at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors.
“Shake the Spirit” features lead single “Shame,” which became her fourth radio No. 1 single and led King to become the only act in history to have scored No. 1 singles on the Adult Pop Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Alternative Songs and Country Airplay charts. Her new single “Baby Outlaw” made the Top 15 at AAA Radio.
King has appeared on “Good Morning America,” “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in support of her new album “Shake the Spirit.”