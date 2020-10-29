Foundation announces scaled-back
Dunedin Celtic Music Festival
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation will present the 25th annual Dunedin Celtic Music Festival Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road in Dunedin.
To ensure a safe event, this year’s festival will feature a few changes and will be a bit scaled-back compared to the Celtic festivals of the last few years. Admission will be free to the public and free parking will be available on site. Gates will open at 9 a.m. The festival will get underway with solo piping and drumming competitions.
At noon, local live Celtic music groups will take the stage. The afternoon will continue with live music onstage, and also performances by the City of Dunedin Pipe Band and demonstrations from the Isle of Skye Highland Dancers.
The event will end at 5 p.m.
The site will be organized with well-spaced tents, tables and social circles to ensure safe social distancing. All local and state guidelines will be followed. Marked areas will be provided for entry and exit. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks.
Coolers, tents and umbrellas will not be permitted. No pets are allowed at this event.
Beer, wine, food and merchandise will be available for purchase through contactless payments. No cash will be accepted. Vendors will be spaced throughout the park, with increased distance to allow patrons to safely shop. All vendors and volunteers will wear face masks throughout the day.
The Celtic festival is sponsored each year by the Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.
Every year, the foundation presents the Celtic festival in November and Highland Games in April as its major fundraising events for the Scottish programs in the community and the Dunedin middle and high school bands. Because 2020 has been particularly challenging for the organization, donations are being sought. To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/manage/support-the-dunedin-scottish-arts-foundation.
Studio to host Beatles-inspired art exhibit
DUNEDIN — An opening reception for "Come Together" will take place Friday, Nov. 13, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Stirling Art Studios & Gallery, 730 Broadway, Dunedin.
Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the artists. Masks are required.
Works in the “Come Together” exhibit will honor The Beatles.
Don McLean postpones Capitol show
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Don McLean concert scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Studio 1212 to host art show, holiday boutique
CLEARWATER — An opening reception for “Unwrap the Magic” will take place Sunday, Nov. 29, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 1405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
The public is invited to join the artists in their newly renovated art gallery and celebrate the reopening. In addition to the art show, the gallery will present a holiday boutique. The gallery carries a variety of affordable, original art by local award-winning artists.
Regular business hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, visit www.studio1212.org. or call 727-999-1524.
SPCT announces cast lineup for ‘Broadway by Request’
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg City Theatre recently announced the cast for the first show in its new performing space.
The new space, located in the theater’s lobby, has been christened “The Little Theatre.” SPCT will present “Broadway by Request,” a musical revue of the best of Broadway, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15, 4 p.m. Tickets are $20.
The cast will include Kristi Demers-Crowell, Aida Gonzalez, Rudy Gonzalez, Gay Lora Grooms, Brennan Huepenbecker, Emma Iannuzzi, Sam Papier, Rob Smithers and Molly Washington. The program will feature the top 10 songs from online votes and cast members’ personal favorites as well as suggestions from each night’s audience.
The new theater will have socially distanced cabaret tables. Attendees may bring their own food and drink. Seating is limited.
The show will be produced by Anthony Carregal, with choreography by Gay Lora Grooms, and music direction by Dawne Eubanks. Frank Gaffney will direct.
St. Petersburg City Theatre is at 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-866-1973 or visit spcitytheatre.org.
Chris Botti reschedules Capitol Theatre show
CLEARWATER — The Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Chris Botti concert on Friday, Jan. 22, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, March 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $72.25, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Capitol Theatre bumps Keb’ Mo’ concert to February
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Keb’ Mo’ concert set for Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $35.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
ComeUnity Celebration set in Gulfport
GULFPORT — Gulfport Votes 100% will host a nonpartisan ComeUnity Celebration Tuesday, Nov. 3, 4 to 7 p.m., in the outdoor Village Courtyard, 2902-2914, Beach Blvd S., Gulfport.
The event will feature music, dancing, Gecko Queens, and a drumming circle.
Gulfport Votes 100% is a grassroots, non-partisan initiative that started with the 2018 elections. The group encourages civic engagement and voter participation through education, voter turnout statistics and fun events.
“It’s important to find ways to live, work and play together beyond politics,” said Ingrid Bredenberg, a member of the core coordinating group. “We want Gulfport to continue to be a safe, welcoming and inclusive community, in addition to being artistic and quirky.”
“While 100% sounds audacious, Gulfport voter turnout was 81% in 2016, well above the national average of 60%,” said Deb Mazzaferro, another coordinator. “People are inspired when they understand how engaged Gulfport voters are and realize that their votes really do count.”
Music will be provided by local musicians Jennifer Real and The Tortugas trio. Local bars and restaurants will be serving Election Day specials. Safe social distancing will be observed.
Visit www.facebook.com/GulfportVotes100.
Peter White Christmas concert canceled
CLEARWATER — A Peter White Christmas, set for Dec. 10 at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, has been canceled.
Ticket holders will be contacted about refund options.
The annual holiday show has been a longstanding tradition in the Tampa Bay area. Due to travel and performance restrictions, the this year’s tour could not more forward. According to a press release, White would have been joined on the tour by Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala.
For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.