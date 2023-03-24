ST. PETERSBURG — Grammy-nominated rockers Nothing More will perform Sunday, April 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Lauded as one of mainstream rock’s most powerful and distinctive acts, Nothing More is on the road for their “Spirits Tour 2023,” which brings them to the Tampa Bay area for one performance. The tour is being presented by the mental health nonprofit organization To Write Love on Her Arms.
“For the last 17 years, To Write Love on Her Arms has been finding ways to use live music as a means to connect people to local and affordable options for mental health care,” said Chad Moses, TWLOHA’s director of outreach. “In that time, we’ve been fortunate enough to see some of the very best examples where conversations of mental health have been expressed and received from the stage and in the crowds. We’ve not done this work alone — rather these conversations have been cultivated through active relationships with countless fans, music industry professionals, and artists. Within those ranks, Nothing More has proven to be among the most consistent and loyal friends to the organization, and that friendship grew in large part due to how they craft their art.”
According to Moses, when the band performs a song about mental health — or about hope, or about pain — they aren’t treating the stage as a pulpit but instead as an invitation.
“What they have to say, or sing finds its true value in how it is received by the listeners and how those fans choose to live out the next chapters,” Moses explained. “Simply put, Nothing More is what it looks and sounds like to feel a little less alone and is proof that our deepest questions and challenges can be fertile ground for building community.”
Nothing More’s 2022 album “Spirits” via Better Noise Music was inspired by the philosophy of Alan Watts and Carl Jung and an introspective look at the results on one’s psyche after being isolated due to the pandemic.
Nothing More is the kind of band that straddles the line between populism and intimacy with every performance. The San Antonio, Texas-born quartet builds unapologetically massive anthems from catchy hooks. Crowd-pleasers clear a path for heady, confessional, thought-provoking emotionalism. Fresh rewards reveal themselves with repeat listens, welcoming like-minded seekers with rich melodicism, like the best of Deftones or Tool.
Lead vocalist Jonny Hawkins and guitarist Mark Vollelunga started the band in 2003 and were quickly joined by bassist Daniel Oliver and later by drummer Ben Anderson. The band’s blend of explosive bombast and nuanced storytelling resulted in a half dozen Top 10 singles at Mainstream Rock Radio, including the No. 1 hit “Go to War” and the Sirius XM Octane song of the decade and Active Rock chart-topper “This is the Time (Ballast).” “The Stories We Tell Ourselves” earned three Grammy nominations.